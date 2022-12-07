ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#4. Pothole

By Robert Alexander // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of0OH_0jayAC2s00

Potholes can be more than just a nuisance; they can cause hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in vehicular damage. One in 10 drivers in the U.S. sustained enough damage to their vehicles from hitting a pothole that it warranted a repair—the average cost of which was $600—according to a 2022 report from the American Automobile Association. Nationwide, potholes cost U.S. drivers more than $26 billion. But poor Americans are more likely to foot that bill. A 2022 report from the Government Accountability Office analyzing 220,000 miles of road across the country found road conditions were likely to be worse in poverty-stricken areas and those with a significant population of underserved racial and ethnic groups.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Feds doling out $2.3B to ‘expand and modernize’ intercity passenger rail

(The Center Square) – The federal government is looking to dole out nearly $2.3 billion to “expand and modernize” intercity passenger rail across the country. But a leading transportation analyst says that Amtrak, the nation’s passenger railroad, doesn’t have any plans to break even. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the money in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published in the Federal Register. The money, part of the Federal-State Partnership for...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy