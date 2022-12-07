#6. Vehicle
Vehicle-related complaints typically involve abandoned or inoperative vehicles parked on public streets or in public lots—not those located on private property. People may leave their vehicles because it's cheaper and easier than getting rid of them properly, especially if the car is already broken down. Although drivers will incur a fine for abandoning their vehicles, the penalties are likely less than towing and repair costs.
You may also like: Biggest source of tax revenue in every state
Comments / 0