Wyoming State

#1. Signs

By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Purloined traffic signs remain a popular dormitory decoration, but road signage theft can carry very stiff penalties . Missing or faulty road signs can also have severe consequences by disrupting safe traffic patterns. Many state transportation departments, such as Wyoming's , have reported an increase in sign thefts over the years. The Federal Highway Administration states that regulatory signs —including "Stop," "Yield," "Do Not Enter," "One Way," and "Wrong Way"—should be replaced within hours of a governing agency receiving notice that it is missing or damaged. Warning signs have a slightly longer window for maintenance at three days.

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
