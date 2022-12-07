ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9. Garbage

By PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images
 3 days ago

Some common garbage-related complaints include missed garbage pickup and environmental concerns like overgrown weeds or other vegetation. Trash may not be picked up if it contains unaccepted items; items only picked up on specific days, like yard waste; or if a bin was obstructed. However, waste management companies are occasionally to blame, as was the case in Lawrence, Massachusetts, during the summer of 2022 . A clerical error made during the merging of two waste management companies left the city covered in accumulated garbage for weeks before a new pickup schedule was implemented.

