ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

#2. Graffiti

By Bill Tompkins // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ8qI_0jayA1Q800

Graffiti is a blight to some and an art form to others. But no matter one's opinion on the final product, it is almost always objectively illegal—and expensive to clean up. City officials in Phoenix reported that a single graffiti artist was responsible for more than 300 tagging incidents , totaling nearly $40,000 in damages between 2020 and 2022. When compared to Portland, Oregon, those are minor stats. Portland posted a record year for graffiti damages in 2022, with more than 10,000 reports filed . Vandalism in the city increased amid social unrest in 2020 . Graffiti artists are often young males, and only a fraction of tagging incidents are perpetrated by gangs. Graffiti was the issue that led to the creation of SeeClickFix .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy