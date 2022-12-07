ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#7. Dumping

By Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E75lz_0jay9qKy00

Dumping complaints refer to dumping things like debris, appliances, or trash in public or private places not designated explicitly for trash disposal. Illegal dumping most often occurs because people want to avoid paying for proper disposal methods or because adequate trash disposal is inconvenient in places where municipal trash pickup is unavailable. Some of the most common items dumped illegally are materials requiring extra steps to safely dispose of, like construction debris, electronics, and asbestos. Perpetrators often dump their trash in remote or abandoned locations like forests, fields, vacant lots, or alleys. Illegal dumping is a problem in both urban and rural communities.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Reptiles relocated ahead of further A30 upgrade work in Cornwall

Native reptiles have been moved ahead of further work as part of the A30 upgrade in Cornwall. National Highways said reptiles including adders, grass snakes, slow worms and common lizards were moved from land near St Newlyn East. The road is being turned into a dual carriage between Chiverton and...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy