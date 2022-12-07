Read full article on original website
Drug task force searches Hyde Park man’s home for counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant of Jamie Velie's home on Andrea Court in Hyde Park Friday. It was part of the ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills being sold in the Dutchess area. Velie has since been released and was ordered to appear...
Why wasn’t previous warrant for Milford murder suspect signed? Prosecutor says police didn’t resubmit it
The next week police applied for a new arrest warrant for Dewitt, but it was never signed.
Police: Milford homicide victim had protective, restraining orders against suspect
Police say suspected murderer Ewen Dewitt had a history of violence with his victim, Julie Minogue, who had a full no contact restraining order against him.
