#10. Health
Health complaints are broad and can include animal control issues like dead animals on the road, noisy neighborhood pets, and waste accumulation. Trash that piles up outside designated areas can be considered a public health concern and closely related to the garbage category. It can also attract animals people may not want sniffing around their homes: Missoula, Montana, for example, had to pass a formal resolution against accumulated refuse due to a growing bear problem.
