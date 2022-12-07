VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.

VAN BUREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO