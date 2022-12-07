Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
KHBS
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
5newsonline.com
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
Arrest made in Fort Smith ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries
According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
KHBS
Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...
Rogers woman gets more than nine years in prison for drug trafficking
A Rogers woman was sentenced on Dec. 9 to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Christmas Parade to be held in downtown Fort Smith, traffic delays expected
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Annual Fort Smith Christmas Parade will be held downtown Saturday, Dec. 10, afternoon. Traffic delays are expected as the streets in that area will be closed for the event. The parade will start at 3 p.m. but streets will be closed starting at 2:45...
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Washington County man facing 12-year prison sentence for drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Washington County man has reportedly been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Luis Gabriel Cardenas, 35, was pulled over for speeding by a Tontitown police officer on Oct. 22, 2021, according...
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
Bentonville man convicted for guiding illegal hike that led to man's death
HARRISON, Ark. — A Bentonville man has been convicted by a federal judge after he guided an illegal hike that led to the death of a man who fell 15 feet from the path on the Buffalo National River. 47-year-old Jeffrey Michael Johnson created an outdoor adventure group on...
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
KHBS
New program in Fayetteville hopes to help pay for childcare
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward childcare expenses. The childcare assistance program is available to eligible families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. People who qualify can get up to 12 monthly payments for childcare facilities in the city.
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video charged with six crimes
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has been charged with six crimes for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
Former Bonanza treasurer accused of stealing over $38K from city
A former Bonanza treasurer has been arrested and charged with stealing over $38,000 from the city.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
