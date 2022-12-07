ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...
5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

New program in Fayetteville hopes to help pay for childcare

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward childcare expenses. The childcare assistance program is available to eligible families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. People who qualify can get up to 12 monthly payments for childcare facilities in the city.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy