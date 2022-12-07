Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
New Iberia student explores Louisiana's oral history
One New Iberia native is making it easier to access historical documents in the City by digitizing files on the Parish's history.
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
Josh Guillory, Jan Swift to launch campaigns for Lafayette mayor-president next week
Qualifying for the 2023 race for Lafayette mayor-president is still eight months away, but two residents are launching their campaigns next week. Attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both have scheduled announcement events Dec. 15. Swift confirmed Wednesday she is formally announcing her candidacy at 2 p.m. Dec....
News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro
Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
Church reopens after arson
OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - The pews are full, the music is playing again, and Pastor Gerald Toussaint is preaching from the pulpit again at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. Toussaint said it has been a long and tedious journey but one he doesn’t take for granted. “Every step...
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
Opelousas alderman candidate who promised to withdraw did not, loses anyway
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After a Nov. 8 primary and a Dec. 10 runoff, the election determining the new Alderman in Opelousas’s District B is over, but not before the result was thrown into some doubt. Delita Rubin Broussard won what should have been an uncontested runoff after Floyd Ford, who was charged with voter […]
Youngsville issues boil water advisory
A boil water advisory has been issued due to a broken water line on Hundred Oaks Drive according to Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter.
Council Preview: City Council weighs in on new Heymann Center location
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Heymann Performing Arts Center. The Heymann Center is a budgeted unit of Lafayette...
Dunbar Street Bridge closed in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street in Opelousas is temporarily closed for repair until further notice. “Due to the condition of the Dunbar Street Bridge, the State has closed the bridge to all vehicle traffic as of this morning—without notification to City Administration or Council,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor on Wednesday.
Two properties at 4 Corners sold for nearly $3 million; What will become of the old bank building?
Two buildings at the Four Corners area of Lafayette have been sold in separate deals for nearly $3 million. Glomax LLC of DeRidder bought the former bank building at 1927 W. University Ave. along with the adjoining lots at the corner of University Avenue and Jeanne Street from JP Morgan Chase Bank in September, land records show.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lafayette County (Lafayette County, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lafayette on Thursday. The accident happened at I-10W MM100 at around 3:44 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles. Authorities claim that one of the vehicles collided with an unoccupied, stalled vehicle, causing the collision.
Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover
CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
