Lafayette, LA

KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro

Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
CARENCRO, LA
WAFB

Church reopens after arson

OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - The pews are full, the music is playing again, and Pastor Gerald Toussaint is preaching from the pulpit again at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. Toussaint said it has been a long and tedious journey but one he doesn’t take for granted. “Every step...
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Dunbar Street Bridge closed in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street in Opelousas is temporarily closed for repair until further notice. “Due to the condition of the Dunbar Street Bridge, the State has closed the bridge to all vehicle traffic as of this morning—without notification to City Administration or Council,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor on Wednesday.
OPELOUSAS, LA
stmarynow.com

Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover

CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
MORGAN CITY, LA
The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

