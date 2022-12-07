Read full article on original website
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengths
Los Angeles - Southern California's assets as a worldwide monetary center could assist with relaxing the blow of a likely downturn, however the district faces troublesome worldwide headwinds as expansion, exorbitant financing costs, and an expected reduction in buyer and business spending, top financial specialists are foreseeing.
Attorney General Bonta Announces Sentencing in $8 Million Los Angeles, California Mortgage Loan Fraud Scheme
Los Angeles-area broker to serve time in prison for defrauding lenders using forged documents and fraudulent records to take out 17 mortgage loans. December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a Los Angeles broker, who was involved in a mortgage loan fraud scheme in Southern California. The broker, Alex Ashod Dadourian, defrauded lenders by using forged documents and fraudulent records to obtain more than $8 million in mortgage loans for his clients in order to earn commissions for himself. Today, he was convicted on 91 felony counts of mortgage fraud, grand theft, identity theft, and conspiracy, and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The prosecution was carried out by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.
Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city
Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’
The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a "list" after last month's election—a comment that the city attorney's office has characterized as a political threat. The post Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Tentative Ruling Grants Gascón Recall Supporters Greater Access to Voter Records
Judge James Chalfant wants the registrar to work with the recall backers to ensure they complete their review by March 31. The issue is back in his court today.
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Showers, mainly before 4pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022
VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles County announce results of first-ever transition strategy for oil extraction workers
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Eric Garcetti and the County of Los Angeles today welcomed the release of the Just Transition Strategy — a first-ever framework for creating a pathway for workers in oil drilling to find new employment as the City and County begin phasing out oil extraction in Los Angeles.
Pasadena launches paramedic subscription service
PASADENA, Calif. — The Pasadena Fire Department is offering a new program to help residents avoid unexpected ambulance bills. For $85 annually, people who sign up for the Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service will be able to access unlimited use of the department’s emergency medical system. “When you need...
