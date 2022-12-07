CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville is excited to announce the launch of Polco (www.polco.us), an innovative online engagement platform that lets community members provide direct input to the local decision-making process regarding the policies and programs that are put in place in your area. Officials will post questions directly to residents on Polco’s app and website, where participants answer and comment on the issues. Polco makes public participation easier for residents to get involved, so more voices are heard.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO