Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

New public input platform launched

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville have a new way to provide input to the city regarding policies and programs. The city has launched Polco, an online engagement platform that allows community members to provide direct input to the decision-making process. According to a release, officials will post...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

City of Charlottesville launches platform to gauge resident satisfaction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville is excited to announce the launch of Polco (www.polco.us), an innovative online engagement platform that lets community members provide direct input to the local decision-making process regarding the policies and programs that are put in place in your area. Officials will post questions directly to residents on Polco’s app and website, where participants answer and comment on the issues. Polco makes public participation easier for residents to get involved, so more voices are heard.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sentara MJH launches new cardiac rehab program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program. The program is called Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR). It enables the hospital to increase its focus on patient education and treatment. This type of program has 72 sections to monitor people's hearts instead...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, the chair of the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, to talk about YPN's services, resources and activities. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Magic on the Mall.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Focus group to focus on creating programs for area teens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville area teens have a chance to help develop programs for their peers. The Piedmont YMCA will be holding a Teen Think Tank on Dec. 14. Youths between the ages of 11 and 18 and parents are invited to participate in a 90-minute focus group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Murray Elementary celebrates namesake, makes dedication wall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area schools have been changing their original names recently because of historical ties to racism or Native American genocide. But one Albemarle school is keeping its name: Murray Elementary. Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County's first black supervisor and is known for improving teacher...
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double

A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Miyares announces special counsels for review of UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special counsel has now been selected to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that the national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
HARRISONBURG, VA

