cbs19news
New public input platform launched
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville have a new way to provide input to the city regarding policies and programs. The city has launched Polco, an online engagement platform that allows community members to provide direct input to the decision-making process. According to a release, officials will post...
cvillecountry.com
City of Charlottesville launches platform to gauge resident satisfaction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville is excited to announce the launch of Polco (www.polco.us), an innovative online engagement platform that lets community members provide direct input to the local decision-making process regarding the policies and programs that are put in place in your area. Officials will post questions directly to residents on Polco’s app and website, where participants answer and comment on the issues. Polco makes public participation easier for residents to get involved, so more voices are heard.
cbs19news
Sentara MJH launches new cardiac rehab program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program. The program is called Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR). It enables the hospital to increase its focus on patient education and treatment. This type of program has 72 sections to monitor people's hearts instead...
cbs19news
Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, the chair of the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, to talk about YPN's services, resources and activities. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Magic on the Mall.
cbs19news
Focus group to focus on creating programs for area teens
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville area teens have a chance to help develop programs for their peers. The Piedmont YMCA will be holding a Teen Think Tank on Dec. 14. Youths between the ages of 11 and 18 and parents are invited to participate in a 90-minute focus group...
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County School Board requests millions for potential new schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is presenting a request of $318 million to the Board of Supervisors. The funds could help with renovations and potentially future schools. “The request, over five years were projected, needs a little over $300 million, which includes three new elementary...
cbs19news
Murray Elementary celebrates namesake, makes dedication wall
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area schools have been changing their original names recently because of historical ties to racism or Native American genocide. But one Albemarle school is keeping its name: Murray Elementary. Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County's first black supervisor and is known for improving teacher...
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
cbs19news
UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Traffic on US 250 in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 overnight on Saturday and Sunday while paving work is done on US 250 at the $14.3 million diverging diamond interchange project. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m....
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
hburgcitizen.com
Without a permanent low-barrier shelter, here’s how organizations are helping people experiencing homelessness this winter
As the weather has gotten colder, groups that work with Harrisonburg’s homeless population have had to get creative, especially during a period in which the city doesn’t have a permanent shelter for the first time in two years. Nate Riddle, spokesperson for Open Doors, said the organization that...
cbs19news
Miyares announces special counsels for review of UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special counsel has now been selected to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that the national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP...
NBC 29 News
Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
WHSV
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
