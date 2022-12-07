ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, MD

WTOP

Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick

An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade

Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick

A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk

BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash reported on I-695 inner loop

TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. along the inner loop at the Providence Road exit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and several lanes are blocked along the inner loop. There has been...
TOWSON, MD
DC News Now

Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris was killed while battling a fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Paris was one of two firefighters who died fighting the blaze. More than 100 emergency workers responded to the scene in the West Penn township. Two other firefighters were also treated for […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Bryans Road House Fire

BRYANS ROAD, Md. –  On December 8, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Marshall Hall Road. A caller advised the “whole house was on fire and a dog was trapped inside.”. Crews arrived...
BRYANS ROAD, MD
FOX 43

One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Damascus

by Montgomery County Department of Police DAMASCUS, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct. Slater is described as approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and red Jordan sneakers. She was also carrying a Dell laptop. The post Woman reported missing in Damascus appeared first on Shore News Network.
DAMASCUS, MD

