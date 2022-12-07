2 children hurt in Suffolk crash involving school bus

A crash involving a school bus in Suffolk left two children hurt Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30, Suffolk Police said they were called to Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road after a Suffolk Public Schools bus and another vehicle crashed.

Two children had injuries, police said. One child was released to their parents while the other was taken to a hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also taken to the hospital. They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not say how many children were on board at the time of the crash.

Suffolk school officials were working to get transportation for the remaining students on the bus.

Authorities are investigating what exactly caused the crash.