Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in gas station armed robbery
Officers with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station on Friday night.
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or...
rewind1051.com
Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
wsvaonline.com
Name released from fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
WHSV
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
WHSV
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend. According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton Man Charged in Break-In of Waynesboro Ice Cream To Go Before Grand Jury
WAYNESBORO, Va – A Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury next month. Online records showed that Jerry Kesterson the Second will appear before a Circuit Court Grand jury on January 9th. Kesterson faces a half...
q101online.com
Standoff Ends Peacefully
MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release for Nov. 27-Dec. 3
11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of an injured deer in the roadway in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Capt. Weaver responded to assist Hot Springs Rescue on a call in the Hot Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a 911 hang up call in the Warm Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a noise complaint in the Warm Springs area. 11-28-22 Dep. Miller and Dep. N. Sweitzer transported an individual to Western State Hospital under a temporary detention order. 11-28-22...
q101online.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
