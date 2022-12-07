ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

cbs19news

Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Name released from fatal Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality

One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
DEERFIELD, VA
wfxrtv.com

17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
q101online.com

Standoff Ends Peacefully

MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
TIMBERVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release for Nov. 27-Dec. 3

11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of an injured deer in the roadway in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Capt. Weaver responded to assist Hot Springs Rescue on a call in the Hot Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a 911 hang up call in the Warm Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a noise complaint in the Warm Springs area. 11-28-22 Dep. Miller and Dep. N. Sweitzer transported an individual to Western State Hospital under a temporary detention order. 11-28-22...
BATH COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Two fatal crashes in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

