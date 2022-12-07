Read full article on original website
Tami Sigman
3d ago
It was my understanding that if you chose a doula you also chose to have the baby at home. I can't imagine a hospital allowing someone they don't know, that they have not done a background check on to open themselves to a possible law suit in case something goes wrong with the doula. This doesn't make any sense from a legal standpoint
Reply(3)
9
Becky Barnett
3d ago
The teen needs to suck up the process of having a baby and be overjoyed that her baby is healthy. The healthcare workers were doing their jobs and looking out for her and her baby. Maybe she'll think twice before having another one.
Reply(3)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Family finally able to adopt their own biological children after 2-year battle
After a two year battle, a family finally adopted their own biological kids. Now they're working to change the state law that caused it.
University of Michigan Health moves to purchase Sparrow Health System
University of Michigan Health's board has announced the purchase of Sparrow Health System.With an $800 million investment, UM Health plans to expand clinical care services to Mid-Michigan residents, a Thursday evening release said."This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich said in a statement.The two health systems began working together in 2019 surrounding pediatric services, leading to further collaborations and agreements. "The partnership with University of Michigan Health...
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
WNEM
Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
fox2detroit.com
Deer with Halloween plastic bucket stuck on its face freed by South Lyon rescue group
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An animal rescue group came to the aid of a deer with a Halloween bucket on its head Friday. The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group came to the aid of a deer it had nicknamed, Bucky, which had been seen for days in and around a Bloomfield Hill neighborhood with the plastic bucket stuck on its face.
WZZM 13
Alternative treatment for auto-immune disease and inflammation gets meaningful results
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? And how can it effectively be treated?. Dr. Logan Morse joined us from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy to talk us through it. He said some of the causes of auto-immune disease or inflammation are diet, or the nervous system overreacting to an assault-like injury or disease and releases chemicals in the body which fuel inflammation and cause the body to attack itself.
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
University looking to increase laundry room signage following East Akers fire
There was a reported fire in the laundry room of East Akers Hall at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Students were evacuated immediately and the building was cleared. Bethany Balks, associate director for communications for the Residence Education and Housing Services, said the East Lansing Fire Department responded initially. Now, the Infrastructure Planning and Facilities team is working on the cleanup and assessing the repair processes for the laundry room.Students living in the building said they could smell smoke coming all the way from the basement and woke up to fire alarms blaring. Once the students safely made it down to the...
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Man sentenced for murder of Grand Rapids infant
A 24-year-old has been sentenced for the February murder of a 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy.
Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?
Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
‘Extremely disturbing,’ judge says in sentencing man who fatally slammed baby on floor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who fatally slammed his girlfriend’s baby on the floor was described as a “monster” by a judge who sentenced him to more than 30 years in prison. Alex Radulovic, 24, was sentenced to 31 to 100 years in prison Thursday, Dec....
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
Charlotte mom says her son was assaulted on a school bus
The mom of a student in Charlotte Public Schools says her child was assaulted on a district school bus.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Another hospital merger
The pandemic has posed big financial loses for hospitals, which rely on a constant stream of patients to make profits. This has been especially true for Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. They lost $90 million in the first six months of last year. Earlier this fall, Sparrow announced that due to...
Man tells Owosso council member he’s had a ‘vision’ that she’ll be shot
OWOSSO, MI -- A man says he’s received a vision from God that an Owosso City Council member who’s pushed to do away with prayers at council meetings will be targeted in an attempted assassination. Tom Manke, who leads a Facebook page that includes information about local issues...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
kisswtlz.com
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Comments / 11