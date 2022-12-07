There was a reported fire in the laundry room of East Akers Hall at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Students were evacuated immediately and the building was cleared. Bethany Balks, associate director for communications for the Residence Education and Housing Services, said the East Lansing Fire Department responded initially. Now, the Infrastructure Planning and Facilities team is working on the cleanup and assessing the repair processes for the laundry room.Students living in the building said they could smell smoke coming all the way from the basement and woke up to fire alarms blaring. Once the students safely made it down to the...

