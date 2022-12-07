Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years
Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Kate Middleton pairs red dress and tiara with Queen Elizabeth’s earrings
Kate Middleton is giving fans a royal treat with another tiara moment. The Princess of Wales, 40, attended the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday sporting a rarely seen headpiece: the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015. She previously sported the necklace-turned-tiara at the 2013 Diplomatic Reception and at the 2015 state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping, when she happened to pair it with another sparkling red dress, though she wore her hair swept up in a chignon at the time. This time around, Middleton shimmered in a scarlet long-sleeved Jenny Packham gown featuring all-over floral beading. She...
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony
Find out what the Princess of Wales said to Camilla, Queen Consort on the balcony during Remembrance Day according to lip reader. And where Sophie Wessex was during the service.
JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales
John F. Kennedy ’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, not only spent time with Prince William last Friday, but also with the Princess of Wales . The 29 year old took to his personal Instagram Story to share photos of himself with the Princess at the Earthshot Prize Awards in...
Can we just take a moment to appreciate Queen Camilla wearing King Charles' coat with a showstopping tiara?
Although Queen Camilla wearing King Charles' coat may seem like a totally revolutionary choice - she's actually worn it before
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara at first official banquet as Princess of Wales for this reason
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara during the event celebrating the state visit of the President of South Africa this week
Kate Middleton Wore a Rented Dress with Princess Diana's Emerald Choker to the Earthshot Awards
With her U.S. trip coming to a close, Kate Middleton went all out for her final appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards. Last night, the Princess of Wales walked the green carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown that went the extra mile in keeping with the initiative's sustainable ethos. Not only was her dress literally green, but it was also recycled, as Kate rented the Solace London gown from the the U.K. rental platform HURR. She paired the dress with sparkly stilettos that peeked out from a slit in the back, her sapphire engagement ring, and tousled waves.
Princess Charlotte's adorable new skill learned while Kate Middleton and Prince William were away
Princess Charlotte learnt how to make bread while the Prince and Princess of Wales were on their three-day trip to the US
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch dazzles as she cheekily munches sandwiches with Hollywood star during adorable outing
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch and cheeky grin pleased a very excitable audience as she visited them for the most touching reason
King Charles Will Break Queen Elizabeth II’s Biggest Christmas Tradition This Year
Find out which one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-stranding traditions her son, King Charles III, is set to do away with this Christmas.
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Kate's Boston tour-drobe: every look the Princess of Wales wore on her US visit
The Princess of Wales flew the flag for British fashion on her and Prince William’s US visit, showcasing classic pieces from brands including Burberry, Mulberry and Alexander McQueen. Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in Boston last Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stay that culminated in their attendance...
The Prince and Princess of Wales share sweet moment in behind-the-scenes photo
The look of love! The Prince and Princess of Wales were captured sharing a sweet moment at last week’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The couple’s official social media accounts shared a batch of behind-the-scenes photos of Prince William and Catherine at the event, including one stunning picture of...
Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with their son, Archie, while birdwatching in their new Netflix documentary.In the clip, Prince Harry is admiring a pair of hummingbirds and tells Archie they may never get as close to them again because they’re “scared” of humans.The young boy, however, is more interested in his own feet than the nature around him.“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” he says, as Meghan laughs behind the camera.“Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment,” she adds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Princess Diana Really Did Participate in Andrew Morton’s Biography
Andrew Morton's Princess Diana biography shocked the world. As shown in 'The Crown,' the woman herself helped out with the book.
