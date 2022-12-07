ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County

A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WABASH, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
grantconnected.net

Fairmount Camp Hosts First Artisan Market

On Dec. 3, Fairmount Camp hosted its first annual Artisan Market. The market consisted of almost 50 local vendors selling a variety of products such as baked. goods, Christmas ornaments and much more. “I think that this is a one stop place where you get a lot of vendors, like...
FAIRMOUNT, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals tighten visitor rules due to respiratory illness proliferation

The nationwide trend of increasing cases of respiratory illnesses has come home to roost in eastern Indiana, including Muncie, Hartford City, and Portland. Responding to the trend, starting Monday, IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals will limit visitors to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, and to protect patients and employees.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Commissioners Approve Sale

The Pulaski County Commissioners approved a resolution establishing the intent to conduct a commissioner sale during their meeting this week. Commissioner Chuck Mellon said there are several different properties the county is looking to have sold. Commissioner Mellon entertained a motion to approve the resolution. A motion was made and seconded.
Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Winter drought impacts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often talk about drought conditions in the summer time and we can see impacts like brown grass but there are invisible damages in the winter time. The latest drought monitor has much of Indiana now in the moderate drought category. The moderate category has moved up to include parts of Indianapolis, Muncie and Richmond. Northwest Indiana is under the abnormally dry category and that stretches down to Lafayette.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy