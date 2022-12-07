Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Police investigating shooting near Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara
No arrests have been made following a shooting in Santa Barbara near Stearn’s Wharf Friday night, according to police.
UPDATE: Missing 90-year-old man found safe, SBPD says
The Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of an at-risk missing adult on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at around 1:00 PM.
Santa Barbara Independent
Friday Night Stearns Wharf Shooting Under Investigation
Santa Barbara Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Stearns Wharf at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with few details being released. According to police reports, police and harbor patrol officers arrived on the scene — as did AMR paramedics and firefighters — and provided care to one shooting victim. The victim was taken via ambulance to Cottage Hospital.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting
LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Man, 22, killed in Friday night shooting in Lompoc
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Lompoc Friday night. The victim's name has not been released.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
calcoastnews.com
Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Responders transported the...
kvta.com
Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard
Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes
Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Construction project begins on busy Santa Maria roadway
A month-long construction began Friday that sometimes may impact commute times on a busy Santa Maria roadway in the south part of the city. The post Construction project begins on busy Santa Maria roadway appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara
A vehicle went out of control and ended up at the wall of the Harbor House Inn this morning in Santa Barbara. No one was hurt. The post Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple DUI collisions under investigation in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrived at a reported traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison at 9:10 p.m. and determined after an investigation that two different accidents had occurred that both involved intoxicated drivers. The post Multiple DUI collisions under investigation in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
onscene.tv
Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles
12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
