Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Friday Night Stearns Wharf Shooting Under Investigation

Santa Barbara Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Stearns Wharf at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with few details being released. According to police reports, police and harbor patrol officers arrived on the scene — as did AMR paramedics and firefighters — and provided care to one shooting victim. The victim was taken via ambulance to Cottage Hospital.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire

Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Responders transported the...
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard

Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes

Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles

12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA

