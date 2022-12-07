Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement
Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.
Seahawks Geno Smith gets brutally honest on 7-year stint as NFL backup amid breakout season
Before this season, Geno Smith was looked at as just a perennial backup, a former second-round pick who couldn’t handle the starter role. But Smith has proven the haters wrong this season, and he had some words for those who thought he wouldn’t succeed as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
What Marvin Harrison Jr Did After Losing Major Wide Receiver Award
On Thursday, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was recognized as the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner — topping Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson. Harrison Jr. appeared to take this loss to heart. Late last night, Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison posted a photo of...
NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Comment About Baker Mayfield
Al Michaels had quite a night for Thursday Night Football yesterday with a number of his calls and commentary going viral. But one closing remark he made about Baker Mayfield is still making waves. After Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning comeback win over the Las Vegas...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed
Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Michigan Announces The Passing Of Dametrius Walker
The Michigan Wolverines are in mourning this week following the passing of beloved Michigan prospect Dametrius "Meechie" Walker. Meechie was a high school star at Muskegon High School in Michigan and had planned on joining the Wolverines to play college football. Sadly, Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and had to quit football before his senior year of high school.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jon Gruden Update
Now we appear to know who leaked some of the Jon Gruden emails that led to his firing. On Thursday, the House Committee investigating Dan Snyder released its findings on the Washington Commanders owner. Part of the findings included some unfortunate updates on the fired NFL head coach. Gruden's firing...
FOX’s Cowherd: Geno is a ‘great story’ but not Seahawks’ future at QB
FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, like many media members around the country, had little expectations for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. But after 12 games, the Seahawks are 7-5 and find themselves in position to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos – who Cowherd and others felt...
Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?
Taxpayer funding for stadiums is a scam. This isn’t a new revelation, and it’s something we’ve talked about extensively in the past. Owning a sports team is an incredible racket that allows for billionaires to buy extremely profitable businesses, regardless of in-game success, then use threats of relocation to reduce their facility overheard to almost nothing — acquiring the stadium outright in the process.
Ravens Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly releasing veteran running back Mike Davis, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The move is intended to clear a roster spot for J.K. Dobbins, who the team plan on activating from the injured reserve today. Davis seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on...
