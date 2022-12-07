Read full article on original website
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
‘Tis the Season: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Happening at David Street Station Friday
It's time to deck the halls with boughs of holly (fa la la la la la la la la). 'Tis also the season to be jolly and if you're looking for a little merriment, then David Street Station just might be the place for you. As part of their 'Den'...
Casper Women Partnering to Create ‘Christmas Miracle’ for Those in Need
It had been a bad year, and he was angry. This young man, we'll call him Carlos, had taken on much more responsibility lately; responsibilities that would be hard for anybody to manage, let alone a 14-year-old boy. His mom had gotten in a car wreck and broken her neck. That wreck, the subsequent medical bills, and the fact that she couldn't work for the time being meant that Christmas was going to be a little tight this year.
Pictures With Santa (And a Horse!) Benefitting Casper Humane Society
You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, we're telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to...the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team! And now, on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, you and your family can meet the big guy himself!. You can also take...
Craves Restaurant Announces Its Permanent Closure on Saturday
Just days after the Downtown Casper restaurant Crav-A-Bowl shut it's doors, another Casper restaurant has announced its closure as well. The owner of Craves announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m. "We are so thankful to everyone who has supported us...
Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway OPEN
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Gingerbread House Contest & More at the National Historic Trails Center This Week, Casper
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper reopened Thursday after a brief closure for maintenance on Wednesday. The 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest is happening this week at the National Historic Trails Center. Contestants are welcome to display their creations December 4th through the 10th at the Center, but...
Liquor Licenses Approved for Little Shop of Burgers and Yellowstone Garage
At the meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a liquor license for Little Shop of Burgers and transferred a liquor license to the people that will be taking over at the Yellowstone Garage. John Huff, the previous owner of the Yellowstone Garage, spoke at the meeting about the difficulty...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
Casper Firefighters Report to Wyoming: A Day in the Life, Winter Weather Safety
Firefighters and public information officers with Casper Fire-EMS stopped by the Townsquare Media building to chat on the Report to Wyoming podcast about life at the fire station, teamwork, and winter safety. You can listen to the full interview HERE. Andrew Sundell and Dane Andersen began working for the Casper...
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
$10k Grant From Wyoming Community Foundation Helps Fund Care in Converse County
A grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation has helped fund Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions care in Converse County (Douglas). That's according to a press release from Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, who wrote that the grant helped fund and train a new social worker!. That social worker is named...
