Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
irvingweekly.com
3 Students from Irving Earn Full Scholarships to Prestigious Universities
Three Irving ISD seniors are among the 1,755 scholars nationwide to receive a 2022 QuestBridge National College Match to some of the nation’s top universities. Matched students receive early admission and a full-ride scholarship to one of 48 QuestBridge college partners. The generous financial aid package covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
sachsenews.com
Garland ISD approves mental health service
The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed in committee in mid-November. Care Solace presented...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
Plano ISD approves academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Plano ISD's 2023-24 academic calendar was approved by the board of trustees Dec. 6. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s schedule for the upcoming school year is now set. The board of trustees approved Plano ISD’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Dec. 6 meeting. The new...
peoplenewspapers.com
Meadowbrook School Finds New Home Starting August 2023
The Meadowbrook School will be moving to a new location in August 2023. The new location will be located on the Unity of Dallas church campus at 6525 Forest Lane (but the school is non-religious). This will be the school’s 53rd year serving Dallas families, and all of the teachers and staff will be returning.
peoplenewspapers.com
Party Hopping
The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas focused on mental health during the 2022 YMCA Key Leaders Luncheon presented by Southwest Airlines on Oct. 18 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Panelists Sonya Parker Good from Grant Halliburton Foundation, Dr. Madhukar Trivedi from UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dr. Jessica Gomez from Momentous Institute, and Cynthia Izaguire, a WFAA anchor and journalist, addressed the topic.
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Peoples named senior pastor
It is history making enough that Wilshire Baptist Church has had two consecutive pastors who served more than 30 years apiece, but now the Dallas church is making history again by calling a pastor who is the product of the church’s own nationally recognized pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples...
peoplenewspapers.com
BSA Troop 125 Introduces Six New Eagle Scouts
Boy Scouts of America Troop 125, sponsored by Grace Bible Church, is pleased to announce the achievement of the rank of Eagle, the highest and most distinguished rank in scouting, to the following upstanding young men:. William Calvert Coulter, son of Ross and Juliette Coulter of Dallas, is a senior...
peoplenewspapers.com
DFW Airport CEO to Receive Distinguished Leadership Award From the Ireland Funds
The Ireland Funds’ announced DFW Airport CEO Sean Donahue as the recipient of the Distinguished Business Leadership Award for 2023. Ireland Funds’ made the announcement on Nov. 17 at the Dallas Arboretum. Donahue will be honored March 18, 2023, at the Texas Emerald Ball held at the Adolphus...
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
ntdaily.com
Frisco Landing to open in spring
Frisco Landing will hold new classrooms and study spaces for students and faculty. The project is run by Wesley Randall, dean of New College at Frisco. “We ultimately want to grow the Frisco campus to 25,000 students,” Randall said. “From a UNT perspective, we continue to grow, so Frisco gives us an opportunity to keep expanding.”
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
247Sports
Jared Mosley hired as new North Texas athletic director
Following the departure of Wren Baker on Nov. 30, North Texas hired associate vice president and chief operating officer Jared Mosley as the athletic director Saturday afternoon. Mosley was appointed the interim athletic director last Sunday, which was concurrent to the firing of former Mean Green football head coach Seth...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
Your Guide To Holiday Shows In Plano, Richardson, McKinney, Allen, Grapevine and Grand Prairie
Collin County has an arsenal of spectacular shows every holiday season and this year is no exception. Take a look at all the incredible performances near you and gift yourself beautiful and heartwarming experiences. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas the Night Before. Nov...
NBC Washington
Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas
An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
