Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education

Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

3 Students from Irving Earn Full Scholarships to Prestigious Universities

Three Irving ISD seniors are among the 1,755 scholars nationwide to receive a 2022 QuestBridge National College Match to some of the nation’s top universities. Matched students receive early admission and a full-ride scholarship to one of 48 QuestBridge college partners. The generous financial aid package covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
IRVING, TX
sachsenews.com

Garland ISD approves mental health service

The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed in committee in mid-November. Care Solace presented...
peoplenewspapers.com

Meadowbrook School Finds New Home Starting August 2023

The Meadowbrook School will be moving to a new location in August 2023. The new location will be located on the Unity of Dallas church campus at 6525 Forest Lane (but the school is non-religious). This will be the school’s 53rd year serving Dallas families, and all of the teachers and staff will be returning.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Party Hopping

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas focused on mental health during the 2022 YMCA Key Leaders Luncheon presented by Southwest Airlines on Oct. 18 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Panelists Sonya Parker Good from Grant Halliburton Foundation, Dr. Madhukar Trivedi from UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dr. Jessica Gomez from Momentous Institute, and Cynthia Izaguire, a WFAA anchor and journalist, addressed the topic.
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Peoples named senior pastor

It is history making enough that Wilshire Baptist Church has had two consecutive pastors who served more than 30 years apiece, but now the Dallas church is making history again by calling a pastor who is the product of the church’s own nationally recognized pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

BSA Troop 125 Introduces Six New Eagle Scouts

Boy Scouts of America Troop 125, sponsored by Grace Bible Church, is pleased to announce the achievement of the rank of Eagle, the highest and most distinguished rank in scouting, to the following upstanding young men:. William Calvert Coulter, son of Ross and Juliette Coulter of Dallas, is a senior...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Frisco Landing to open in spring

Frisco Landing will hold new classrooms and study spaces for students and faculty. The project is run by Wesley Randall, dean of New College at Frisco. “We ultimately want to grow the Frisco campus to 25,000 students,” Randall said. “From a UNT perspective, we continue to grow, so Frisco gives us an opportunity to keep expanding.”
FRISCO, TX
247Sports

Jared Mosley hired as new North Texas athletic director

Following the departure of Wren Baker on Nov. 30, North Texas hired associate vice president and chief operating officer Jared Mosley as the athletic director Saturday afternoon. Mosley was appointed the interim athletic director last Sunday, which was concurrent to the firing of former Mean Green football head coach Seth...
DENTON, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing

Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
NBC Washington

Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas

An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
FORT WORTH, TX

