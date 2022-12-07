Read full article on original website
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
It has been more than 14 months since former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted, accused of hind...
White gunman who massacred 10 Black people willing to plead guilty to federal charges to avoid death penalty, lawyer says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is willing to plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday. Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty last month...
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer
A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39. “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he...
Julie Chrisley Is ‘Distraught’ After Receiving 7-Year Prison Sentence: Inside the Family’s Next Steps
Thinking of her family. After receiving their respective prison sentences, Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking at the next steps for the household. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that “the family is devastated” following the verdict and that Julie, 49, is “distraught” after the judge’s official ruling on Monday, November 21. “She didn’t think […]
‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy
A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
Georgia School Administrator Charged With Raping Student, Furnishing Alcohol To Minors
Dr. Rachelle Terry has been charged with supplying alcohol to minors at a Halloween party and "having sex with a student." A school administrator in Georgia is accused of supplying alcohol to minors at a Halloween party and raping at least one underage student. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, was...
Customer Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Shoplifter Who Was Fighting Family Dollar Employees
A Family Dollar customer is accused of murdering a man who allegedly stole from the store and fought female employees. Defendant Kevin Jackson Sr., 47, was locked up at the Lew Sterrett Jail last week on a $100,000 bond. Phillip Betts, 26, died at the scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Georgia Woman Looking for Missing Brother Discovers He Died in Police Custody at Clayton County Jail
A young lady hadn’t heard from her brother since he left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving. After not hearing from him for days and being unable to reach him, she discovered that he had passed away while in police custody, after being arrested for trespassing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
WOWT
Nebraska inmates facing charges of abusing fellow inmate
The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but it stops short of expelling them. The parents are still in the hospital, and family and friends are caring for their children. The house wasn't insured. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Foggy Saturday AM before...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
Man sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine, heroin and guns out of home where 4 kids live
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man operating a drug trafficking operation from an Alpharetta home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Giovani Orozco Ramirez, 31, put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his four young children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
