Fulton County, GA

Us Weekly

Julie Chrisley Is ‘Distraught’ After Receiving 7-Year Prison Sentence: Inside the Family’s Next Steps

Thinking of her family. After receiving their respective prison sentences, Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking at the next steps for the household. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that “the family is devastated” following the verdict and that Julie, 49, is “distraught” after the judge’s official ruling on Monday, November 21. “She didn’t think […]
Law & Crime

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
WOWT

Nebraska inmates facing charges of abusing fellow inmate

The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but it stops short of expelling them. The parents are still in the hospital, and family and friends are caring for their children. The house wasn't insured. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Foggy Saturday AM before...
NEBRASKA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report

After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HOUSTON, TX
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
