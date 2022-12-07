Read full article on original website
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
Winter Wonderland event is bringing Santa to Midtown Park
BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports Management is inviting everyone to its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bryan Midtown Park. An abundance of activities will be available for the whole family to enjoy and it's all for free. The list of...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ANIMAL SHELTER HOSTING HOLIDAY ADOPTION EVENT
The Giddings Animal Shelter is holding a special adoption event coming up tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon. Visitors can take new furry friends, “Home for the Holidays.”. The event is being held at the shelter, which is located at 1900 South Leon Street in Giddings, from 1-4pm. Outlaws BBQ is covering...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Evelyn is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 9. Evelyn is a cattle dog mix and one of the 12 Strays of Christmas. This means her adoption fee is only $12 this Christmas season. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in...
kwhi.com
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP ANNOUNCED
The City of Navasota unveiled the entertainment lineup this (Friday) morning for the 11th Anniversary Texas Birthday Bash. Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks made the announcement via social media. The Birthday Bash is going to be held March 3 and 4 in downtown Navasota during Texas Independence Weekend. On Friday,...
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BMS STUDENTS, FFA MEMBERS PARTNER TO ASSEMBLE GARDEN BEDS
Brenham Middle School students and FFA members are helping to brighten up the campus with greenery. Earlier this week, the groups partnered to assemble garden beds for the campus. The project is funded by the National FFA Living to Serve Grant, along with a donation from Capital Farm Credit. The...
kwhi.com
AGRICULTURAL AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT AG BREAKFAST
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce recognized some local residents during their inaugural Washington County Ag Breakfast. T. Saunders received the Agricultural Volunteer Award, while the Washington County Farm Bureau was recognized as the Agricultural Business Award winner. The Ag Breakfast was held...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department. Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night. According to records,...
kwhi.com
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HAVE A SHORT MEETING
The City of Brenham Board of Adjustment will hold a meeting this Monday night. The Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request made by David and Kim Wellmann. They are seeking a variance in order to expand parking lot coverage at their property at 103 East Academy Street.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Wes's Burger Shack and More offers a unique opportunity
TEMPLE, Texas — One local restaurant in Temple is making a difference in the lives of individuals, one pancake order at a time. Wes's Burger Shack and More is full of great food and even better service. Saturday morning, waiters with different special needs were able to serve up...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
kwhi.com
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Kenmore refrigerator, 18 cu. ft., black, has ice maker $150 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white, 24” wide $125 – 979-203-8542. For Sale: Harley-Davidson XL 1200cc Sporter, garage kept, 2575 mi., black and orange, windshield, luggage...
KBTX.com
College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new College Station restaurant is creating dishes that are both unique and approachable. Le Petit Cochon, which means “little pig,” is a French-inspired restaurant where you can find traditional Fresh cuisine along with some with American influences. The owners Tom Kenney and Johnny Poché said it’s a family-style restaurant that prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and high-quality foods.
1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center. The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas...
fox7austin.com
Critics claim proposed Taylor event guideline is 'War on Christmas'
TAYLOR, Texas - Critics are calling a guideline the Taylor City Council is considering a "war on Christmas." Last weekend, there were two separate Christmas parades, one put on by the city and another by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance. TAMA has hosted the Christmas parade for years. Taylor Pride...
kwhi.com
CELEBRATING 75 AT KWHI: A LISTEN BACK THROUGH THE YEARS
As KWHI celebrates its 75th anniversary, we want to take a trip back in time and hear how the friendly country radio station sounded many years ago. KWHI has numerous historical audio clips documenting old newscasts, programs, music and milestones in local sports. First, we’ll take a listen to a...
Situation resolved after SWAT, negotiators respond in Round Rock
The Round Rock Police Department said SWAT and negotiator officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of South Interstate 35 Saturday.
A Shot in the Dark offers free after-hours flu shots in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan. Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.
