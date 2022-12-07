Read full article on original website
The french immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs UAB
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) welcome the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (7-1) to the WVU Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, UAB 76. West Virginia remains unbeaten at home for the season, but it...
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Navy. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.
Metro News
Watson at ease as comfort level increases at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kyah Watson is one of six fresh faces among 13 players on West Virginia’s women’s basketball team. Yet Watson has an advantage over each of her 12 teammates in that she arrived in Morgantown with familiarity of first-year West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s system and expectations.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – The BIG Announcement – UAB Preview (Episode 424)
A significant challenge and a significant announcement headline the 424th episode of Three Guys Before The Game. The Mountaineer basketball team (7-2) hosts UAB (7-1) in the Coliseum on Saturday night. The game features the nation’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, pitted against a WVU team that’s undefeated at home. West Virginia rallied to beat UAB in Birmingham last season.
Metro News
Mountaineers look for Johnson to limit Walker when welcoming UAB
One of the highlights in a largely an unforgettable season a year ago for West Virginia was a 65-59 victory at UAB that left the Mountaineers 10-1 at the time before they struggled to a 16-17 finish. With the Blazers making the return trip to Morgantown for a 6 p.m....
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal
Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season. White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action...
WDTV
Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
wvsportsnow.com
What’s the Potential of This West Virginia Basketball Team?
Now into early December, it’s time to discuss how expectations have changed for Bob Huggins’ team. WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock evaluate this West Virginia team so far, explain why Huggins is still not even close to satisfied, talk the concerns that are evident and get into what this team will look like once transfer Jose Perez gets on the floor with the Mountaineers.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Pitt's Newest QB Commit Begins Official Visit
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
Metro News
WVSU launches process to create agriculture school
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The difficult process of opening up a completely new school of agriculture at West Virginia State University is underway. WVSU President Ericke Cage noted in his State of the University address in October, West Virginia State is the only 1890 Land Grant Institution in the country which does not have an Ag school and he wants to change it.
Metro News
Fairmont Senior begins Class AAA title defense with 58-46 win over Logan
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Zycheus Dobbs scored a game-high 21 points as Fairmont Senior won the opening game of their Class AAA state title defense, 58-46 over Logan Saturday afternoon at the 201st Fairmont Senior Fieldhouse. The Polar Bears trailed for less than a minute in the second quarter and...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Metro News
DOH prepping for work on I-79 bridges from Clarksburg to Pennsylvania state line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has awarded a $62.4 million bid to rehabilitate 13 Interstate 79 bridges from Clarksburg to the Pennsylvania state line over the next four years. “Thirteen bridges will be renovated and another contract will be awarded to replace six more bridges in...
Metro News
Marshall holds off Duquesne 82-71 for eighth straight win
Marshall put together some textbook basketball in the last five minutes of the first half to take a 46-27 lead over Duquesne in Thursday night’s game at UMPC Conner Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, as the Thundering Herd expected, made charge after charge in the second half to claw...
