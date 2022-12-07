ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs UAB

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) welcome the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (7-1) to the WVU Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, UAB 76. West Virginia remains unbeaten at home for the season, but it...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Navy. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Watson at ease as comfort level increases at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kyah Watson is one of six fresh faces among 13 players on West Virginia’s women’s basketball team. Yet Watson has an advantage over each of her 12 teammates in that she arrived in Morgantown with familiarity of first-year West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s system and expectations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – The BIG Announcement – UAB Preview (Episode 424)

A significant challenge and a significant announcement headline the 424th episode of Three Guys Before The Game. The Mountaineer basketball team (7-2) hosts UAB (7-1) in the Coliseum on Saturday night. The game features the nation’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, pitted against a WVU team that’s undefeated at home. West Virginia rallied to beat UAB in Birmingham last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Quarterback Commit

Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season. White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

What’s the Potential of This West Virginia Basketball Team?

Now into early December, it’s time to discuss how expectations have changed for Bob Huggins’ team. WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock evaluate this West Virginia team so far, explain why Huggins is still not even close to satisfied, talk the concerns that are evident and get into what this team will look like once transfer Jose Perez gets on the floor with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSU launches process to create agriculture school

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The difficult process of opening up a completely new school of agriculture at West Virginia State University is underway. WVSU President Ericke Cage noted in his State of the University address in October, West Virginia State is the only 1890 Land Grant Institution in the country which does not have an Ag school and he wants to change it.
INSTITUTE, WV
Metro News

Marshall holds off Duquesne 82-71 for eighth straight win

Marshall put together some textbook basketball in the last five minutes of the first half to take a 46-27 lead over Duquesne in Thursday night’s game at UMPC Conner Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, as the Thundering Herd expected, made charge after charge in the second half to claw...
PITTSBURGH, PA

