Now into early December, it’s time to discuss how expectations have changed for Bob Huggins’ team. WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock evaluate this West Virginia team so far, explain why Huggins is still not even close to satisfied, talk the concerns that are evident and get into what this team will look like once transfer Jose Perez gets on the floor with the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO