Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
I Love an Excuse to Shop—16 Fashion Items Perfect for My Holiday Outfit Needs
Is your December just as jam-packed as mine? I've been invited to events that run the gamut from casual to black-tie, and frankly, I'm having a hard time keeping up. After some failed attempts at curating outfits on Black Friday, my search continues on, which is why I turned to Verishop. Between the site's layerable knits, lug-sole booties, and formal dresses, it's got every stylish option all in one place. Keep scrolling to shop these winter wardrobe necessities from the on-trend brands Crescent, Dress the Population, and Journee Collection. I've already got a few of these items ready to go in my cart, and I suggest you follow suit.
ETOnline.com
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
ETOnline.com
The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings: Samsung, Marc Jacobs, Shark Vacuums and More
Holiday deals on must-have items and gifts at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the holiday shopping season. This is a...
ETOnline.com
18 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend: Ilia, Dermstore, Kiehl's and More
End-of-year deals are coming in hot with must-have beauty marked down across the internet. There is no better time for a beauty overhaul than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for cooler-weather staples are equally important. The only thing we love more than the holidays is unreal beauty deals, of course. We combed through the best holiday sales happening this weekend to find the can't-miss beauty deals actually worth shopping.
ETOnline.com
The Ulta Sale Is Offering Savings All Month Long Before The Holidays: Shop The Best Beauty Deals
For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.
Fashion has gone soft and squishy, which is a comfort in hard times
I was in the shops the other day, just looking. Except I wasn’t just looking, I was actually having a good feel. In Cos, I gave a surreptitious squeeze to a tasty-looking cosy puffer coat, as if testing a peach for ripeness. Taking a short cut through John Lewis, I was stopped in my tracks by a mouthwatering display of cashmere knits in juicy shades of orange and melon that were crying out for a stroke. Can anybody walk past a stack of fluffy sweaters without copping a quick feel? I definitely can’t be trusted to keep my hands to myself.
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s MADE in UK Classics Put Together A Gentleman’s Pack Reminiscent Collection
Ostensibly made for New Balance’s more mature audience, the “Gentleman’s Pack” likens the design of the brand’s MADE in UK icons to that of oxfords, loafers, and other sartorial footwear. And following its last appearance in 2020, the collection is about to see a spiritual successor in these upcoming colorways of the 991, 1500, and 730.
ETOnline.com
The Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Traveling for the Holidays: Samsonite, Calpak, Away and More
Whether you're visiting family this season or looking forward to a holiday getaway, the right kind of luggage can make or break your travel experience. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase. Luckily, so many of our favorite luggage brands are offering holiday sales right now so you can upgrade your suitcase ahead of the busy travel season.
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more-Shopping trends for 2022 prove what’s old is new again
Why are nostalgic trends so popular? Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers, Tamagotchi […]
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Collection
Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
The best handbags for winter 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more
With winter nearly here, new trends in handbags have also emerged. The season has ushered in many new styles, including quilted and furry looks. Handbag retailers, such as Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch, have launched their latest trendy collections that you can pair with various winter looks. Here are...
The New Faces of Street Style in 2022, According to Vogue Runway’s Street Style Photographers
There’s a changing of the guard in street style in 2022. A new generation is joining existing street style stars at the shows, and the result is a more diverse and inclusive fashion community in each of our global fashion cities. No one has noticed it more than our resident street style photographers—Phil Oh and Acielle Tanbetova, both of whom have been shooting guests at the shows for over a decade.
19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings:...
gcimagazine.com
House of Sillage Creates "Harry Potter" Inspired Perfume and Lipstick Collection
House of Sillage has released a "Harry Potter" inspired perfume and lipstick collection, just in time for the holiday season. The line includes one candle, a perfume discovery coffret, and four fragrances with matching iconic bow case lipsticks celebrating the four Hogwarts houses. The perfumes were carefully blended and selected...
