Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Lists Wisconsin Among His Final Eight Schools

The Wisconsin Badgers offense is going to look different going forward. Of course, Luck Fickell is the new head coach and there is a new offensive line coach in town. That coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., followed new offensive coordinator Phil Longo from UNC. In addition to these changes, quarterback Graham Mertz has transferred to the University of Kentucky. Exactly who will be the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023 is still a mystery. However, one intriguing four-star quarterback recruit has listed Wisconsin among his final eight schools. His name is Michael Van Buren, and he will be a big part of the 2024 class of whatever school is able to nab him.
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
