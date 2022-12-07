ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

Josh Smith
1d ago

looks to me like UNC keeper gave up positioning. she wasn't ever off balance until she jumped. I don't think she realized where she was in the box and when she hopped back to get a better position on the ball she realized she was inside the goal.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Career Admission

Like many viewers, Chris Berman was upset when NFL Primetime ended. Before fans absorbed highlights on social media and YouTube, they'd flock to ESPN's studio show for a rundown of Sunday's action. However, NBC gained exclusive rights to NFL footage of Sunday evenings when landing Sunday Night Football in 2006.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement

Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Admission On Situation

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is extremely happy with the return of the WNBA star on Thursday. Cherelle Griner spoke at the White House following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. "Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I...
The Spun

Alex Morgan Had 3-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Trade

Earlier Thursday morning, the United States announced it completed a prisoner swap with Russia. The United States was able to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home, while sending arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russa. Fellow American Paul Whelan was not included in the deal. Just about every athlete has...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release

LeBron is the latest athlete to speak on Griner’s release. LeBron James is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to social issues. He has always made sure to be politically conscious. Subsequently, this has led to numerous statements on Brittney Griner. During her incarceration, LeBron was one of the loudest voices demanding that we bring her home.
The Spun

NFL Player's Wife Not Happy With Brittney Griner Trade

The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home. It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal. A...
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo

After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Actor's Brittney Griner Demand

Sports fans are crediting one celebrity with the decision to bring Brittney Griner home. Earlier this month, prominent actor Vin Diesel made a demand on social media, clamoring for Griner to be brought home before Christmas. "I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas," the prominent actor wrote. Griner was officially...
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision

Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Ceremony Drama

We had some drama at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night. While USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the award, there was some drama on the stage between Ohio State finalist C.J. Stroud and former winner Desmond Howard. Last year, Howard took a shot at Stroud and the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
679K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy