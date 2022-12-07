Read full article on original website
Agreement reached over Hanford site contractor’s alleged hiring discrimination
A Washington company under contract at Richland’s Hanford site has agreed to pay over $150,000 in back wages and interest to Hispanic workers the company allegedly refused to hire. The company, which did not admit fault, reached an agreement to extend back payments and job offers to eligible applicants...
Construction underway on new Prosser Memorial Hospital building
With the groundbreaking ceremony out of the way, construction of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital building has started. The new building is expected to be finished by 2024 and will replace the current one, which has been in operation since 1947. A lack of space in the existing building, shared...
Keystone Spill Kansas
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history. Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
'What a ride cowgirl.' Tri-City rodeo queen nearly takes national title at Vegas event
A Tri-Cities rodeo queen made her mark on a national stage last week. Miss Rodeo Washington Lexy Hibbs was 2nd runner up in a field of 28 contestants from states west of the Mississippi River in the competition for the title of Miss Rodeo America. The women starting on Nov....
William R. Wright, 92
William Rager Wright, 92, of Kennewick, a former Valley resident, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 509-783-9532.
Patrick William Willard, 76
Patrick William Willard, 76, of Frederickson died Thursday, Dec. 1, in Lakewood. Mr. Willard was born and raised in the Yakima Valley. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Traci A. Honeycutt, 58
Traci Ann Honeycutt, 58, of Prosser died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Seattle. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
