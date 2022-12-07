ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Con Te Parti-D’Oh! ‘The Simpsons’ to make sweet music with the Bocellis in Disney+ Christmas short

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago
Rolling Stone

See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary

Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023

A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is headed to Broadway in 2023. Once Upon a One More Time, which first opened in Chicago and Washington, D.C. before setting its sights on New York City, is an original production that includes the singer's various chart-topping hits, like "Circus," "Lucky," "Oops... I Did It Again," "Toxic" and many others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wide Open Country

Country Music Drama 'Monarch' Canceled After 1 Season

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The numbers are in, and Fox's country music drama, Monarch, has been canceled after just one season. The series followed the over-the-top exploits of the Roman family dynasty. Starring Anna Friel, country star Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, Monarch comes to a close just days after airing the finale of its 11-episode first and final run.
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Parade

Cher Shares That Her Mother, Georgia Holt, Passed Away

Fans are sharing their condolences with Cher after she announced that her mother, Georgia Holt, passed away. Holt was 96. Unfortunately, it appears that Holt's health deteriorated in the past couple of months, ultimately leading to her passing. During the early morning hours of Dec. 11, Cher posted on Twitter,...
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Netflix Cancels ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ After Just One Season

Netflix has made the decision to axe The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after just one season. The streamer has canceled the British fantasy drama series just over a month after its release. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton wrote on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Barton executive produced with Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Colm McCarthy, Phil Tennant and Phil Robertson. Adrian Sturges and Steve Clarke-Hall served as producers. The show’s UK producer Imaginarium first revealed the news on Twitter. “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase. While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.” Based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, the series tells the story of Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo), an illegitimate son of a dangerous witch, Marcus Edge (David Gyasi), struggling to overcome his odds of following the footsteps of his father as he discovers his true identity alongside his friends.
Time Out New York

A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway

We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michael Jackson Was The Most Influential Entertainer Of The 20th Century & Shaped The Future Of Music, Dance & Film

Michael Jackson was the most influential entertainer of the 20th century! Top critics, scholars, showbiz insiders — and the Guinness Book of World Records — believe MJ shaped the future of music, dance, film and fashion with his genius and talent. During his too-short life, Michael produced 13 no. 1 tunes. since his death, his recordings are still red-hot and he's sold more than 750 Million albums worldwide! But Michael's cultural impact runs much deeper. acclaimed jazz choreographer Ginger Cox insists the Moonwalker's fluid grace inspired generations of dancers, and the instructor of new York's Broadway Dance center proclaims Jackson...
ETOnline.com

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.

