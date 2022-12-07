Con Te Parti-D’Oh! ‘The Simpsons’ to make sweet music with the Bocellis in Disney+ Christmas short

Read full article on original website
Related
See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary
Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023
A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is headed to Broadway in 2023. Once Upon a One More Time, which first opened in Chicago and Washington, D.C. before setting its sights on New York City, is an original production that includes the singer's various chart-topping hits, like "Circus," "Lucky," "Oops... I Did It Again," "Toxic" and many others.
Country Music Drama 'Monarch' Canceled After 1 Season
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The numbers are in, and Fox's country music drama, Monarch, has been canceled after just one season. The series followed the over-the-top exploits of the Roman family dynasty. Starring Anna Friel, country star Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, Monarch comes to a close just days after airing the finale of its 11-episode first and final run.
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Cher Shares That Her Mother, Georgia Holt, Passed Away
Fans are sharing their condolences with Cher after she announced that her mother, Georgia Holt, passed away. Holt was 96. Unfortunately, it appears that Holt's health deteriorated in the past couple of months, ultimately leading to her passing. During the early morning hours of Dec. 11, Cher posted on Twitter,...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer Took On A Heckler Together At Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Ringo Starr Had the Most Ringo-Like Response to a Near-Death Experience in Mexico
Ringo Starr had the most Ringo-like response to his near-death experience in Mexico.
Netflix Cancels ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ After Just One Season
Netflix has made the decision to axe The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after just one season. The streamer has canceled the British fantasy drama series just over a month after its release. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton wrote on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Barton executive produced with Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Colm McCarthy, Phil Tennant and Phil Robertson. Adrian Sturges and Steve Clarke-Hall served as producers. The show’s UK producer Imaginarium first revealed the news on Twitter. “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase. While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.” Based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, the series tells the story of Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo), an illegitimate son of a dangerous witch, Marcus Edge (David Gyasi), struggling to overcome his odds of following the footsteps of his father as he discovers his true identity alongside his friends.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 22 Recap: Gwen Stefani in Shock Over Omar Jose Cardona’s Celine Dion Cover; ‘Had to Be Lip-Syncing’
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 22 featured solos and duets from the Top 8 artists as they fought for a spot in the finale.
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a Genius’ on 1 of His Biggest Solo Songs
George Harrison made Ringo Starr sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Was Based on Motown
John Lennon said one of The Beatles’ songs was based on Motown. He felt it was one of Paul McCartney's best compositions.
This iconic London theater show is finally hitting Broadway after 70 years
Once described by The New York Times' Ben Brantley as "a living Clue board," Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap, which has been running on London's West End for 70 years, will finally open on Broadway in 2023. The show, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running play...
Michael Jackson Was The Most Influential Entertainer Of The 20th Century & Shaped The Future Of Music, Dance & Film
Michael Jackson was the most influential entertainer of the 20th century! Top critics, scholars, showbiz insiders — and the Guinness Book of World Records — believe MJ shaped the future of music, dance, film and fashion with his genius and talent. During his too-short life, Michael produced 13 no. 1 tunes. since his death, his recordings are still red-hot and he's sold more than 750 Million albums worldwide! But Michael's cultural impact runs much deeper. acclaimed jazz choreographer Ginger Cox insists the Moonwalker's fluid grace inspired generations of dancers, and the instructor of new York's Broadway Dance center proclaims Jackson...
ETOnline.com
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.
Comments / 0