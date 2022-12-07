Con Te Parti-D’Oh! ‘The Simpsons’ to make sweet music with the Bocellis in Disney+ Christmas short

Netflix has made the decision to axe The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after just one season. The streamer has canceled the British fantasy drama series just over a month after its release. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton wrote on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Barton executive produced with Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Colm McCarthy, Phil Tennant and Phil Robertson. Adrian Sturges and Steve Clarke-Hall served as producers. The show’s UK producer Imaginarium first revealed the news on Twitter. “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase. While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.” Based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, the series tells the story of Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo), an illegitimate son of a dangerous witch, Marcus Edge (David Gyasi), struggling to overcome his odds of following the footsteps of his father as he discovers his true identity alongside his friends.

