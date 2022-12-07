The attorney for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader." Attorney Christopher Gibbons said Friday in Adam Fox's sentencing memorandum that the government had employed “histrionic descriptions” of Fox to overstate “his actual intentions or his actual capabilities.” The filing came after prosecutors told the court Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for Fox, who was convicted in August along with co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO