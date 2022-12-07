The University of Haifa will confer honorary doctorates on President Bill Clinton and New York University (NYU) President Emeritus John Sexton on Dec. 12 at the NYU campus. The university is honoring Clinton for his commitment to the State of Israel—from promoting coexistence in the Middle East to his close friendship with the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin—and for the Clinton Global Initiative’s worldwide activity on social and economic sustainability. Sexton will receive the honor for his pioneering vision for higher education and for transforming NYU into the world’s first “Global Network University.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO