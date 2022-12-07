Renegade Street Eats Food Truck Opening New Renegade Grille in Bellevue's Party Source
Food truck Renegade Street Eats is opening a new eatery inside The Party Source in Bellevue, according to a news release.
Renegade Grille will be open Wednesday through Sunday and serve carry-out options for lunch and dinner. It will also be the food provider for the new bar slated to open in The Party Source's former Braxton Labs space in spring or summer of 2023.
Renegade Street Eats is popular for its wings, burgers and sandwiches. The food truck operated the first Renegade Grille in Listermann Brewing Company from 2017 to 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted them to close.
The eatery is holding its grand opening from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 14. Their normal hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. on Sundays.
The Party Source and Renegade Grille are located at 95 Riviera Drive, Bellevue.
Learn more about Renegade Grille here .
