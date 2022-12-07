Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:10PM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
Lebanon-Express
Linn Co. cleans up ‘hazard’ Lebanon property
No one claimed the house on the corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon after its owner died in 2018 and didn't leave a will. Clothes, furniture, kitchen trash and other household objects built up at the property before Linn County deemed the residence a hazard. County crews removed at...
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
Lebanon-Express
Early morning hit-and-run leaves Albany pedestrian dead
A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove away. Someone called 911 at 4:22 a.m. on Dec. 10 to report a person lying in the roadway on Southeast Geary Street near Heritage Mall, according to an Albany Police Department news release.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
Albany woman, 30, killed by hit-run driver
klcc.org
Eugene Springfield Fire personnel fired up for their new engines
Eugene Springfield Fire has two new, state-of-the-art engines that’ll be put into action by month’s end. The new engines will serve Fire Stations 6 and 11. Costing $2. 3 million, both were designed in consultation with the fire department, the City of Eugene’s fleet service, and manufacturer, Pierce.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
Thesiuslaw News
Sheriff seek help in homicide investigation of Swisshome resident
Dec. 8, 2022 - Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators are seeking help in a homicide investigation of Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome. On Sunday, Nov. 20, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Road, northwest of Noti, after receiving reports that a hunter had located Wilkins body in the woods. No further information was given.
kpic
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
Passionate C.O. Ducks and Beavers fans heading to bowl games ‘no matter what,’ despite high travel costs
For the second year in a row, the Ducks and Beavers are going bowling. The post Passionate C.O. Ducks and Beavers fans heading to bowl games ‘no matter what,’ despite high travel costs appeared first on KTVZ.
hh-today.com
A chance to learn something, destroyed!
For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
nbc16.com
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
