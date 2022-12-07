Read full article on original website
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Water line breaks in downtown Norfolk, causes flooded streets
NORFOLK, Va. — A water line broke in downtown Norfolk and caused flooded streets that impacted drivers on Wednesday. Hampton Roads Transit tweeted shortly before 9:45 a.m. that the light rail service, the Tide, was halted near City Hall and Monticello Station due to the flooding and possible damage to the road.
Norfolk screening more than 3 dozen applicants for police chief job
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk hopes to have a few final contenders for its open police chief role after the holidays, a spokesperson said Wednesday. In a release, Norfolk said they had more than three dozen applicants file for the job before last month's deadline. Norfolk has...
Man dies, another seriously injured after crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
On December 10, around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the crash on the 1500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from serious injuries.
Man injured following single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the accident occurred in the 600 block of Elmhurst Lane. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk's top cop talks establishing a 'Real Time Crime Center'
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is trying to step up its game when it comes to using crime-fighting technology. In a presentation to City Council this week, interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith explained why forming a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) will advance the department. "It's becoming a more and...
Further review, safety assessment needed for 'After School Satan Club' in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake school board members are raising safety and security concerns in light of the controversial After School Satan Club (ASSC). Monday night, they spent several hours listening to split public comments about the program. The ASSC's first meeting would have taken place on Thursday, but school...
Blue drop-off mailboxes out of service in Norfolk as Postal Inspectors investigate mail thefts
NORFOLK, Va. — Blue drop-off mailboxes blocked with tape and out of service is a sight people don't want to see when they want to send mail. Two boxes were spotted in the West Ghent area of Norfolk this week. United States Postal Inspectors are encouraging people to reach out to them if they feel their mail was stolen in Norfolk and Hampton.
Resident burned in Chesapeake mobile home fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person was burned during a residential fire at a mobile home in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake Tuesday morning. Engine Company 2 responsed to a call about the fire on Devonshire Drive just after 11 a.m., according to Captain Steven Bradley wih the Chesapeake Fire Department.
Police investigate after guns found in vehicle in Bethel High parking lot
Officers reported that when they were working a basketball game at Bethel High School, located in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road, a gun was found inside of a vehicle in the school parking lot.
Virginia Beach police rescue 80-year old dementia patient from 12-foot ditch
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A senior citizen with dementia is safe after he went missing on Saturday, sparking a major search party in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach police officers found the man in a 12-foot ditch that was filled with about a foot of water, only a few feet away from a major highway.
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
Suffolk house fire under investigation; no one hurt
The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is working to figure out what started a house fire on Planters Drive Wednesday night.
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
Northampton Schools dismissing students early today
Northampton County Public Schools will be releasing students early Wednesday December 14 for teacher professional development. Northampton High and Middle School will be releasing students will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. and Kiptopeke and Occohannock at 1:30 p.m.
Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
19-year-old crashes in Sussex County after speeding away from State Police
A 19-year-old is facing charges after Virginia State Police said he sped away from troopers who were trying to pull him over before crashing.
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
