ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa organization offers safe place to LGBTQ+ community following warning from DHS

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwcyB_0jay6fC600

TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Homeland Security is warning LGBTQ+, Jewish, and immigrant communities of domestic terror threats, just weeks after the deadly mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs.

Here in Tulsa, vandals have marked Pride signs at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Shots were also fired at the facility, which offers multiple programs to community members.

Dorothy Ballad is the Director at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

“We have bullet-resistant glass, and the door that was shot is part of our history archive room” said Ballard. “It’s actually the room where we keep all of those things to commemorate the event and to remind people that even though we’ve had so many advances, both legislatively and in general, the attitudes of people show that we are still a very marginalized community, and a very much at-risk community.

Following the Colorado Springs shooting, investigators with Homeland Security say Americans who are motivated by violent ideologies pose a threat.

Ballard said she’s making sure that the Equality Center is always a safe space.

“We always have security on site for any public events that we’re running. We have a camera system and panic buttons around for our staff and volunteers just as safety precautions,” said Ballard. “Later this month, we have a liaison from the FBI coming out to meet with us. One of their civil rights agents will speak with us about not only the heightened threat, but what we’re doing as an organization to keep our clients and staff members safe.”

Tulsa police told FOX23 last month they are patrolling the LGBTQ+ bars more to provide more security. This comes weeks after a Tulsa donut shop was vandalized twice in one month after hosting a drag event.

The Equality Center is hosting an open house Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where staff members will go into detail about how they are making the facility a safe place.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa students attend Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition Youth Forum

TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition hosted its annual Youth Forum on earlier this month in collaboration with Tulsa Public Schools. MPACC is a diverse advisory committee that addresses issues affecting police/community relations and helps develop recommendations and best practices designed to enhance trust, the school district said.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

No threat at Tulsa Public Schools, officials say

Tulsa Public Schools, along with other schools across the state, was the target of threats Thursday, but officials say there is no current danger. In statement, TPS wrote that someone called in a threat against Rogers College Middle and High School to the Tulsa Police Department, but after “a full sweep,” the threat was deemed baseless.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School

The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Federal investigation underway after Tulsa woman targeted in cocaine scam

TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway in Tulsa after an older woman was the target of a scam, during which she received around $300,000 worth of cocaine. On Tuesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial Drive. They recovered seven kilos of cocaine, which police said would have a street value estimated around $300,000.
TULSA, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy