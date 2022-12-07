ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

College Football World Reacts To Stanford's Reported Coaching Hire

The Stanford football program has reportedly hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as its next head coach, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Taylor collected a 30-8 record as head coach of the Hornets, including a 12-1 record this season. His only loss of the year came in a thrilling 66-63 matchup against Incarnate Word last night.
Stanford Football Reportedly Hires New Head Coach

Stanford has found its next head coach. According to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee, the program has hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor. Taylor was considered one of the finalists for the job. He has been leading Sacramento State's football program since 2019, owning a 30-8 record during that stretch.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game

FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Spartans Ranked in WCGA Preseason Poll

MARLBORO, N.J. –The defending Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Champion San José State women's gymnastics team begins the 2023 season ranked 36th in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Poll, as voted on by the members of the association. The Spartans won the 2022 MPSF Championship and competed at...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Family Decision

It's a homecoming for Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon. The legendary San Francisco native is set to return to California, as his Buccaneers are taking on the 49ers. Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Stanford Theatre cancels annual showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

The Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Friday, Dec 9, that for the third consecutive year, it won't be holding its annual Christmas Eve screening of "It's a Wonderful Life." Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday favorite typically packs the house at the classic movie palace each Dec. 24, but...
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco

Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
