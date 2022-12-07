Read full article on original website
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
College Football World Reacts To Stanford's Reported Coaching Hire
The Stanford football program has reportedly hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as its next head coach, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Taylor collected a 30-8 record as head coach of the Hornets, including a 12-1 record this season. His only loss of the year came in a thrilling 66-63 matchup against Incarnate Word last night.
Stanford Football Reportedly Hires New Head Coach
Stanford has found its next head coach. According to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee, the program has hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor. Taylor was considered one of the finalists for the job. He has been leading Sacramento State's football program since 2019, owning a 30-8 record during that stretch.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Ranked in WCGA Preseason Poll
MARLBORO, N.J. –The defending Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Champion San José State women's gymnastics team begins the 2023 season ranked 36th in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Poll, as voted on by the members of the association. The Spartans won the 2022 MPSF Championship and competed at...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Family Decision
It's a homecoming for Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon. The legendary San Francisco native is set to return to California, as his Buccaneers are taking on the 49ers. Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.
Lincoln, Roderick Robinson overtake De La Salle for first CIF football state title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — In the afterglow of leading his school to its first state title, a Roderick Robinson was surrounded by reporters who immediately asked about his health and bothersome hamstring. "About 50 percent," he said. He was just good enough. The powerful, lumbering ...
5 local spots to play games in San Jose, CA
Find table top games, retro arcade consoles, and interactive experiences all around the city.
forkast.news
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
The Almanac Online
Stanford Theatre cancels annual showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'
The Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Friday, Dec 9, that for the third consecutive year, it won't be holding its annual Christmas Eve screening of "It's a Wonderful Life." Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday favorite typically packs the house at the classic movie palace each Dec. 24, but...
thendbcatalyst.com
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
VIDEO: Bay Area kayaker has dangerously close encounter with great white shark
"I just see him come out of nowhere," A San Jose man who was out fishing with his friend in kayaks had several scary encounters with a great white shark.
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
theoldmotor.com
Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco
Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
'A collective hug': Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the lives of beloved Midpeninsula couple killed in car crash
Community remembers Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, parents of twins who were killed in Nov. 4 car collision. Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the Palo Alto High gymnasium's doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering...
