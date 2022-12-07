ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan hockey: Wolverines beat Michigan State, 2-1, to close year on high note

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team beat Michigan State, 2-1, on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena to salvage a weekend split against its in-state foe. The Wolverines, which had lost by the same scoreline in East Lansing on Friday, responded by winning on home ice. A goal apiece in the first and second periods built a comfortable enough lead, and though the refs waived off a third-period goal due to U-M having a player in the crease, the Wolverines closed out the victory. MSU scored its lone goal with 4.9 seconds remaining, leaving little more than a face-off before the final horn sounded and some postgame scuffles began.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?

Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes. The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8

Whenever a team goes 13-0, dominates its rival, wins a conference championship and makes it to the college football playoff, recruits pay attention. When blue chip freshmen make huge impact plays in some of the biggest games of the year, players at that position pay even closer attention. That appears to be what's happening with Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Key CB target decommits from Michigan State during Auburn visit

Auburn is one step closer to landing a commitment from Colton Hood. The 3-star legacy cornerback out of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy announced on social media on Saturday night that he was backing off his commitment to Michigan State. The announcement came during his second official visit to Auburn. "After...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Brown

Consider Tom Izzo's message to AJ Hoggard received. Since Izzo replaced Hoggard in the starting lineup ahead of the Dec. 4 game against Northwestern, the Michigan State point guard had his third consecutive quality outing Saturday in a lopsided win over Brown. Hoggard was a trusty sidekick for Joey Hauser,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation

It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons

Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Ann Arbor: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ann Arbor Michigan. Whether you’re an art lover or an adventurer, Ann Arbor Michigan has a lot to offer. The city is home to many cultural institutions and is known for promoting diverse artists. There are also many outdoor activities to enjoy. One...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy