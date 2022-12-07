Read full article on original website
Michigan hockey: Wolverines beat Michigan State, 2-1, to close year on high note
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team beat Michigan State, 2-1, on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena to salvage a weekend split against its in-state foe. The Wolverines, which had lost by the same scoreline in East Lansing on Friday, responded by winning on home ice. A goal apiece in the first and second periods built a comfortable enough lead, and though the refs waived off a third-period goal due to U-M having a player in the crease, the Wolverines closed out the victory. MSU scored its lone goal with 4.9 seconds remaining, leaving little more than a face-off before the final horn sounded and some postgame scuffles began.
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
saturdaytradition.com
Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker’s family receives warm wishes from Michigan football following news of passing
Dametrius Walker, honorary Michigan captain, has unfortunately passed after losing his battle with cancer. Walker is a Michigan native and was a defensive line standout for Muskegon High School. Walker dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines but in 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?
Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes. The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8
Whenever a team goes 13-0, dominates its rival, wins a conference championship and makes it to the college football playoff, recruits pay attention. When blue chip freshmen make huge impact plays in some of the biggest games of the year, players at that position pay even closer attention. That appears to be what's happening with Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin.
247Sports
Key CB target decommits from Michigan State during Auburn visit
Auburn is one step closer to landing a commitment from Colton Hood. The 3-star legacy cornerback out of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy announced on social media on Saturday night that he was backing off his commitment to Michigan State. The announcement came during his second official visit to Auburn. "After...
diehardsport.com
Looks Pretty Apparent Where Erick All Will Be Transferring To
With Cade McNamara already sharing that he is heading to Iowa, the former Michigan QB was photographed at the Hawkeyes game this past week. Also in the photo is Erick All, the former Michigan TE, who is in the transfer portal:
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Brown
Consider Tom Izzo's message to AJ Hoggard received. Since Izzo replaced Hoggard in the starting lineup ahead of the Dec. 4 game against Northwestern, the Michigan State point guard had his third consecutive quality outing Saturday in a lopsided win over Brown. Hoggard was a trusty sidekick for Joey Hauser,...
It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation
It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
Maize n Brew
What College Football Playoff returners and rematches say about Michigan’s chances this postseason
The upcoming College Football Playoff will be the ninth iteration of the current postseason structure, and the penultimate bracket of just four teams. Though filled with minor controversy and major debate, the CFP has ultimately done its job in moving away from the BCS and opening up the playing field a little more fairly.
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
Detroit News
Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons
Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
nomadlawyer.org
Ann Arbor: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ann Arbor Michigan. Whether you’re an art lover or an adventurer, Ann Arbor Michigan has a lot to offer. The city is home to many cultural institutions and is known for promoting diverse artists. There are also many outdoor activities to enjoy. One...
Michigan football's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to lesser weapon charge; sentencing on Dec. 29
Michigan football star Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapon charge Thursday as part of plea deal that could allow him to avoid a criminal record. The felony charge he faced was dismissed during the hearing. Smith, 21, is expected to be sentenced later this month under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, often...
247Sports
