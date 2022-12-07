ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Boys Basketball Tops Rosemount in OT

The Maple Grove boys’ basketball team defeated Rosemount 60-57 in overtime Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. Lincoln Palbacki scored 13 points while Gannon McGire and Raoul Vaidya each scored 11 and Henry Stang added nine for the Crimson. Rosemount guard Anish Ramlall led all scorers with...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Armstrong/Cooper Girls Hockey Tournament 2022

Armstrong/Cooper Girls Hockey Holiday Classic Tournament Thursday, December 29, through Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the New Hope Ice Arena (on Louisiana Avenue North). Armstrong Cooper has proudly hosted the Holiday Classic Tournament since 1996.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Providence Academy Girls Basketball Beats Mahtomedi

The Providence Academy girls basketball team beat Mahtomedi 74-54 Wednesday in the home opener for Providence. Maddyn Greenway scored 37 points to lead the Lions. Grace Counts had 13 of her 17 points in the first half as Providence built a 41-24 halftime lead. The Lions are the defending state...
MAHTOMEDI, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Add Krapf to 2023 Roster

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter has announced the addition of transfer catcher Taylor Krapf to Minnesota's roster for the upcoming season. Krapf joins the Gophers after playing her freshman year at Duke. "I chose the University of Minnesota because it felt like the perfect environment...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Builds New Community Garden in Medley Park

Medley Park in Golden Valley recently got a makeover sure to please gardening enthusiasts. The park’s dilapidated tennis court has been transformed into Golden Valley’s first city-run community garden, set to open in the spring of 2023. The fully fenced-in garden will include water access, planting tables, carts,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Pick Osseo Superintendent As Next Leader

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted on Wednesday to approve a new permanent superintendent. The board selected Cory McIntyre, the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools. McIntyre previously worked for the Anoka-Hennepin District, where he was an assistant superintendent. He moved on to take the Osseo job in July 2019. During...
OSSEO, MN
mprnews.org

Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm

It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Skate and Movie

Families, are you looking for something fun to do during your winter break? Then come and enjoy the PG movie “Encanto” at the New Hope Ice Arena! Dress warm and bring a blanket if you’d like, as we will be sitting on the bleachers in the North Rink to watch the movie on a jumbo screen. Movie starts at 12pm (no charge).
NEW HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Arrested After Leading Golden Valley Police On A Chase

Golden Valley police arrested a man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue. The driver fled south on Theodore Wirth Parkway and continued south on Cedar Lake Parkway at speeds of over 50 miles per hour on the 20-mile-per-hour stretch of road.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN

