FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Basketball Tops Rosemount in OT
The Maple Grove boys’ basketball team defeated Rosemount 60-57 in overtime Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. Lincoln Palbacki scored 13 points while Gannon McGire and Raoul Vaidya each scored 11 and Henry Stang added nine for the Crimson. Rosemount guard Anish Ramlall led all scorers with...
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong/Cooper Girls Hockey Tournament 2022
Armstrong/Cooper Girls Hockey Holiday Classic Tournament Thursday, December 29, through Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the New Hope Ice Arena (on Louisiana Avenue North). Armstrong Cooper has proudly hosted the Holiday Classic Tournament since 1996.
ccxmedia.org
Providence Academy Girls Basketball Beats Mahtomedi
The Providence Academy girls basketball team beat Mahtomedi 74-54 Wednesday in the home opener for Providence. Maddyn Greenway scored 37 points to lead the Lions. Grace Counts had 13 of her 17 points in the first half as Providence built a 41-24 halftime lead. The Lions are the defending state...
Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal
The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
gophersports.com
Gophers Add Krapf to 2023 Roster
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter has announced the addition of transfer catcher Taylor Krapf to Minnesota's roster for the upcoming season. Krapf joins the Gophers after playing her freshman year at Duke. "I chose the University of Minnesota because it felt like the perfect environment...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Builds New Community Garden in Medley Park
Medley Park in Golden Valley recently got a makeover sure to please gardening enthusiasts. The park’s dilapidated tennis court has been transformed into Golden Valley’s first city-run community garden, set to open in the spring of 2023. The fully fenced-in garden will include water access, planting tables, carts,...
ccxmedia.org
Justin Morneau Coat Drive Puts Police in ‘Friendly Competition’
Former Twins catcher Tim Laudner called it “one of the greatest days of his life.” On Thursday he “got to pinch hit for Justin Morneau.”. Laudner stepped in for the former Twins first baseman as guest presenter of the winter coat drive that Morneau helped organize. It...
ccxmedia.org
Pickleball’s Latest Trend: More Indoor Facilities, Including One in Brooklyn Park
The snow and cold isn’t putting an end to pickleball season. It’s just moving inside. Indoor pickleball facilities are popping up all around the metro, including a new one in Brooklyn Park started by the Premier Pickleball Club. At the facility at 8401 83rd Avenue N., 16 courts...
ccxmedia.org
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Pick Osseo Superintendent As Next Leader
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted on Wednesday to approve a new permanent superintendent. The board selected Cory McIntyre, the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools. McIntyre previously worked for the Anoka-Hennepin District, where he was an assistant superintendent. He moved on to take the Osseo job in July 2019. During...
mprnews.org
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Community Center Has Free Entry Fridays and Saturdays
The Brooklyn Center Community Center is the spot to be if you’re looking for something active to do on a weekend night. The pool, fitness center, and sauna will be open, and best of all, entry is free. That happens Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Skate and Movie
Families, are you looking for something fun to do during your winter break? Then come and enjoy the PG movie “Encanto” at the New Hope Ice Arena! Dress warm and bring a blanket if you’d like, as we will be sitting on the bleachers in the North Rink to watch the movie on a jumbo screen. Movie starts at 12pm (no charge).
Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?
Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
ccxmedia.org
Minneapolis Area Realtors Start Policy Changes to Reduce Racial Homeownership Gap
The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) issued a public apology in October claiming responsibility for systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of MAR say its members were complicit in blocking people of color from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. MAR’s Jackie Berry spoke with CCX News about the changes being made.
ccxmedia.org
Man Arrested After Leading Golden Valley Police On A Chase
Golden Valley police arrested a man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue. The driver fled south on Theodore Wirth Parkway and continued south on Cedar Lake Parkway at speeds of over 50 miles per hour on the 20-mile-per-hour stretch of road.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
