Families, are you looking for something fun to do during your winter break? Then come and enjoy the PG movie “Encanto” at the New Hope Ice Arena! Dress warm and bring a blanket if you’d like, as we will be sitting on the bleachers in the North Rink to watch the movie on a jumbo screen. Movie starts at 12pm (no charge).

NEW HOPE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO