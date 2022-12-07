ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton High School Student Gets $10k Scholarship

Junior Damian Sanchez took a career quiz on Big Future, part of the College Board and won $10,000. Big Future helps students plan, prepare and pay for college. Sanchez says he doesn't remember taking the survey, but is excited to be able to continue his education, hoping to get a Masters in Criminal Justice.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Building Design & Construction

Cornell University builds massive student housing complex to accommodate planned enrollment growth

In Ithaca, N.Y., Cornell University has completed its North Campus Residential Expansion (NCRE) project. Designed by ikon.5 architects, the 776,000-sf project provides 1,200 beds for first-year students and 800 beds for sophomore students. The NCRE project aimed to accommodate the university’s planned growth in student enrollment while meeting its green...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge

ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
ITHACA, NY
wxxinews.org

'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls

It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
SENECA FALLS, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating

On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Cheddar News

NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’

Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – December 9, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — The Infantis are back hosting Bridge Street together. The couple begins the show with a clarification on this week’s light fiasco that saw both Steve and Kim get “injured.”. Plus, would you switch seats on a plane if you were sitting in the middle of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
CAZENOVIA, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY

On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

