Brooklyn Park’s New Police Chief Says Gun Violence Will Be Top Focus
There’s a new chief in town. Brooklyn Park Police Officer Mark Bruley was recently sworn in as the city’s newest police chief. A twenty-seven year veteran of the force, Bruley is well aware of the crime plaguing the city. “Gun violence is going to be the focus of...
Man Arrested After Leading Golden Valley Police On A Chase
Golden Valley police arrested a man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue. The driver fled south on Theodore Wirth Parkway and continued south on Cedar Lake Parkway at speeds of over 50 miles per hour on the 20-mile-per-hour stretch of road.
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
Minneapolis Police Officer Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Sentenced to Years of Prison Time in State Case
J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was sentenced Friday afternoon to 3.5 years in state prison for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, the sentence to run concurrently with his three-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead
A Minneapolis teenager who allegedly carjacked and crashed an SUV, killing two passengers, has been charged. Tiana Hughes, 17, was charged via juvenile petition after investigators determined through DNA testing on the SUV, which was split in half in the crash, that she was the person driving. Two minors —...
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
Two juveniles arrested after 'driving recklessly', trying to flee police in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were arrested this week for driving recklessly and attempting to evade authorities in north Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. A post on the office's Facebook page says members of its Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) were on detail...
Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana. Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was was charged with second degree murder on Friday, following the shooting at an apartment on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
Alfredo Solis found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Alfredo Solis was found guilty of assault and acquitted of all other counts - including second-degree murder - in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside of a Richfield school in February.Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Solis, 20, and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent. Witnesses told police...
Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old – one of whom was suffering a gunshot wound – were arrested after being chased by police in Minneapolis while driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives observed a stolen car being driven recklessly in North Minneapolis earlier this week.
One person dead in Maplewood hit and run
One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Maplewood on Friday night. Police said they found two vehicles stopped with a pedestrian that had been struck on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street at 10 p.m.
One year after drunk driving crash, Hennepin Board to censure Sheriff Hutchinson
(FOX 9) - A year after his drunk driving crash, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after an outside investigation found he engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying. The FOX 9 Investigators first reported in July on allegations that...
Charges: 42-year-old man left knife tucked in corner of Forest Lake High School bathroom
A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property. Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect
A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Man acquitted of murder in shooting that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the defendants charged in a deadly shooting outside a Richfield school was acquitted of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. A Hennepin County jury found Alfredo Rosario Solis not guilty of five charges -- two second-degree murder charges, two second-degree attempted murder charges and one first-degree assault charge. He was, however, found guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Hennepin County EMTs, paramedics work together to keep unsheltered warm this winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a simple and effective solution to a big, dangerous problem.Frostbite and amputations are a growing concern among the homeless population. But, as Reg Chapman learns, there's an easy way you can help right now.It's during the coldest part of the winter that paramedics and EMTs come across people who are constantly out in the elements.Exposure to the cold for the unsheltered is the leading cause of injuries that can be life-changing, "People will suffer these injuries they will call an ambulance they will have an ER visit they will have a hospital stay they will have surgery with...
Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
