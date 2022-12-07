Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Minneapolis Area Realtors Start Policy Changes to Reduce Racial Homeownership Gap
The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) issued a public apology in October claiming responsibility for systemic racism in the region’s home buying market. Leaders of MAR say its members were complicit in blocking people of color from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. MAR’s Jackie Berry spoke with CCX News about the changes being made.
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
Community Voices: Caution urged on proposed Elko New Market bottling plant
What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant. The Elko New Market City Council took...
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
Golden Valley Builds New Community Garden in Medley Park
Medley Park in Golden Valley recently got a makeover sure to please gardening enthusiasts. The park’s dilapidated tennis court has been transformed into Golden Valley’s first city-run community garden, set to open in the spring of 2023. The fully fenced-in garden will include water access, planting tables, carts,...
Brooklyn Park’s New Police Chief Says Gun Violence Will Be Top Focus
There’s a new chief in town. Brooklyn Park Police Officer Mark Bruley was recently sworn in as the city’s newest police chief. A twenty-seven year veteran of the force, Bruley is well aware of the crime plaguing the city. “Gun violence is going to be the focus of...
Man Arrested After Leading Golden Valley Police On A Chase
Golden Valley police arrested a man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue. The driver fled south on Theodore Wirth Parkway and continued south on Cedar Lake Parkway at speeds of over 50 miles per hour on the 20-mile-per-hour stretch of road.
Scott County making strides on preparing Family Resource Center's new Shakopee site
Workers in Scott County are currently modifying the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee so that it can eventually serve as the site of a new Family Resource Center. Earlier this year, the city of Shakopee and the county agreed to move an FRC from the Shakopee Library to the transit station.
Cannon Falls waste must go to Red Wing
Over the course of several years, the city of Red Wing and Goodhue County have been working with the state to implement an ordinance pertaining to waste disposal designation. The entities have been working on a designation plan and designation ordinance in the county, meaning that all mixed municipal solid waste – the garbage that haulers pick up from houses and businesses – would be delivered to the Red Wing Solid Waste Campus.
Golden Valley Sees Spike in Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts
Golden Valley police are asking residents to be on alert after an uptick in vehicle thefts. According to Golden Valley police, more than 20 vehicles were stolen from October through Dec. 6. Of the vehicles stolen, 95 percent were Kias and Hyundais. Earlier models of those vehicles lacked a key anti-theft device, making them targets for theft.
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
Pickleball’s Latest Trend: More Indoor Facilities, Including One in Brooklyn Park
The snow and cold isn’t putting an end to pickleball season. It’s just moving inside. Indoor pickleball facilities are popping up all around the metro, including a new one in Brooklyn Park started by the Premier Pickleball Club. At the facility at 8401 83rd Avenue N., 16 courts...
Remember When: Dec. 10, 2022
The appearance of snowplows on the engines of the Omaha railway indicates that all is not quite so summerlike and milk everywhere as it is in this vicinage. The Al Tiedt farm, east of this city was visited by thieves Sunday night, who made a get-away with forty chickens, three turkeys and thirty grain sacks. They also helped themselves to the lens from Mr. Tiedt’s Ford. No clue to the prowlers has been found at the present time.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
Brooklyn Center Community Center Has Free Entry Fridays and Saturdays
The Brooklyn Center Community Center is the spot to be if you’re looking for something active to do on a weekend night. The pool, fitness center, and sauna will be open, and best of all, entry is free. That happens Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
