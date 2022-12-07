Read full article on original website
Chuck Zimmerman
3d ago
for every one of these Republicans they indict there's 3 more that are in need of an indictment. gonna be a busy couple of years.
Reply(13)
40
Cat Scratch
3d ago
Christian family values at their finest. Don’t let people be themselves but it’s okay to steal $. Got it
Reply(4)
30
hunterwilder
3d ago
Certainly, Harding should have his day in court. Anyone care to place bets on his guilt or innocence? Wire fraud - 20 yearsMoney Laundering - 10 yearsMaking False Statements - 5 years
Reply(2)
4
Washington Examiner
DeSantis acolyte, GOP donor found dead amid 'active investigation' by law enforcement
A locally well-known Florida GOP donor and ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was discovered dead in his car Thursday evening. Businessman Kent Stermon had been under “active investigation” by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office several weeks before his death, according to authorities. He was 50 years old at the time, and police say they do not believe foul play led to his death.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis' order stopping migrant kids' shelters in Florida from getting relicensed is still problem
TAMPA, Fla. — Whether migrant children who arrive in Florida without a guardian are still welcome in the state remains a question. Even those who advocate for these children don't have an answer. "Caring for children was one of the things that Florida just has always done," Melissa Marantes,...
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign
The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
Former Fox News guest charged with exploiting her mom in Florida
A former regular guest on Fox News stole at least $224,000 from her 88-year-old mother and unnecessarily put her in a nursing home twice against her will, including by once dragging her mom from her home, Florida authorities said Friday.
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes
TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
WESH
Florida lawmaker resigns amid indictment on wire fraud, money laundering charges
State rep. Joe Harding resigned from his position in House District 24 Thursday, according to a statement from his Facebook. "I believe in Floridians and want what is best for them, and I believe their leaders need not be encumbered by distractions that are mine alone," Harding wrote. A federal...
Click10.com
State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services. The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies...
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
floridapolitics.com
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Urge Joe Biden Declare a Major Disaster for Counties Hit by Hurricane Nicole
On November 10, Hurricane Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 storm. Over its course, it tragically killed five in the state and caused widespread damage. The hurricane hit just weeks after Floridians began the long recovery process following Hurricane Ian. This week, U.S. Sens....
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Democrats drag Ron DeSantis for endorsing ‘losers’
The argument? 'DeSantis’ support in the midterm elections fell flat on its face.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis has argued Florida offers a “blueprint” for the potential future of conservative governance. But Democratic critics are calling attention to some questionable endorsements in the just-wrapped election cycle, including in Tuesday’s Senate race in Georgia.
Florida’s AG files lawsuit against Florida moving company; how to protect your next move
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against a Florida moving company. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against a Florida moving company. Moody says Gold Standard Moving and Storage and its affiliates have deceived more than 400 of its customers...
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
floridapolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
State attorney proposes juvenile justice changes to combat youth violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the perception that youth violence is on the rise in Central Florida, a local state attorney is proposing changes that she believes could keep teens from hopping in and out of jail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Speaking to a crowd of...
