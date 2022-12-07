Read full article on original website
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Try these viral crispy Parmesan roasted potatoes and you'll never look at spuds the same
If you love roasted potatoes, then you have to try this recipe for crispy oven fried potatoes coated in Parmesan and garlic. Here's how to make them.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Creamy parmesan tater tot casserole
Who doesn't love tater tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce? Today, I ditched the cream of mushroom soup to use creamy parmesan cheese sauce instead. The casserole takes about one hour to make from start to finish and it's definitely worth the wait.
thecountrycook.net
Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies
These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are a quick and easy holiday sweet treat that are perfect for your holiday cookie trays!. These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are not only easy but they are so tasty! Peanut butter crackers are dipped in melted chocolate and covered with sprinkles and topped with mini Reese's Cups! I love adding these to my holiday cookie trays because I know it's something everyone will love and because they look so pretty! If you are a peanut butter and chocolate lover, then you will absolutely love these Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies!
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
The blogger and author of the new Take It Easy cookbook shares an "alternative to the old-school green bean casserole but with way more flavor!" In Gaby Dalkin's new Take It Easy cookbook, she shares an "oh-so creamy, rich and delicious" spin on a classic holiday dish. "Think of it as an alternative to the old-school green bean casserole but with way more flavor!" "With its melty brie and crispy breadcrumbs smothered over Brussels sprouts, it's honestly the side that your holiday table has been missing," adds the food blogger, "or any...
mamalikestocook.com
Chocolate Dry Roasted Peanut Clusters
Easiest 2 Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recipe. It is quick and easy to make chocolate dry roasted peanut clusters, when you follow my 2 ingredient recipe and simple instructions. To make the delicious clusters the only ingredients you need are dry roasted peanuts and chocolate chips – that’s it!...
Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
TODAY.com
Easy, healthy meal ideas: Black bean chili, easy skillet chicken parm and more
You asked, we answered! Hundreds of Start TODAY members told us they wanted more healthy, balanced meal ideas to help them reach their health goals. This dietitian-designed meal plan gives you the flexibility to enjoy the holidays — all while learning the building blocks of healthy eating. After all, all that walking works up an appetite!
agupdate.com
Ham with Brown Sugar & Thyme Glaze
Arrange the oven rack to its lowest position and heat oven to 320°. Use a sharp knife to score the ham in a diamond pattern. Place the ham flat side down on a rack set in a roasting pan and loosely cover with tin foil. Place in the oven for 2 hours.
The Lost Art of Sitting Still in a Deer Stand
WE CALLED IT the Cove—and oh man, it was a gorgeous place to hunt. Run a climber up a tree and I could see along the bank of the creek for 75 yards, with deep views into the hardwoods. A low, flood-prone opening was ringed with greenbrier and blackberry, like a timbered lagoon, and trellised with deer trails. This deep in the woods, this far from the road, the whitetails didn’t seem to mind crossing the opening. There didn’t seem to be anywhere danger could hide.
thepioneerwoman.com
Vegetable Soup
Chunky vegetable soup is winter's answer to a big bowl of salad! Loaded with ten different vegetables, its hearty, comforting and one of the best soup recipes to warm up with on a chilly day. The best part? The whole recipe comes together in under a half hour, making it one of our favorite 30 minute meals. Grab your Dutch oven—an easy healthy dinner is on its way!
thesouthernladycooks.com
BLACK WALNUT COOKIES
These Black Walnut Cookies are super easy to make and have a great taste. If you like black walnuts you will love these cookies. Leigh and I worked at Baskin Robbins when we were in high school and we always loved the black walnut ice cream. So these cookies were a big hit!
hobbiesonabudget.com
Christmas Pinecone Ornaments
Are you looking for some simple, ornaments you can make to help decorate for the holidays? Plugin in your hot glue gun, gather your ribbon and get ready to create something beautiful. Here are some super simple DIY Christmas Pinecone Ornaments to share with your friends and family or just keep and hang on your Christmas tree!
getbusygardening.com
Onion Jam Recipe
This homemade onion jam recipe is the perfect mix of sweet and tangy. You can whip up a batch very quickly with a few common ingredients. It’s delicious on burgers or brats, on crackers, or create some fun appetizers with it. Prep Time 15 minutes. Cook Time 25 minutes.
Country-style sausage links
Several months ago, I walked you through the steps of how I make homemade sausage from ground pork. Today, I am making that same recipe, and I am creating country-style sausage links from that. I will share the link below in case you missed that article.
TODAY.com
Game-day snacks: Pork belly bites and smoky deviled eggs
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are going head-to-head with the Los Angeles Chargers. To celebrate the matchup, pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby is stopping by for our TODAY Food Loves Football series to turn up the heat on great game-day dishes inspired by each team. She shows us how to make smoky deviled eggs and sweet, salty pork belly bites.
