Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New security cameras are being installed at a west Columbus apartment complex city leaders have deemed a nuisance. The Wedgewood Village Apartments have a years-long history of violent crime, and now Columbus police will have access to the security feed and be able to watch the apartments in real-time. “This didn’t […]
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive is a community staple and festive event that NBC4 and central Ohioans look forward to every year. Firefighters 4 Kids continues to serve thousands of families and even more kids every year as hundreds came through CAS Saturday for the 44th NBC4 Firefighters 4 […]
Suspect caught on camera damaging property, stealing from downtown Columbus business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera smashing into a vending machine, causing damage to property, and stealing money in downtown Columbus. On Sept. 20 around 2:55 a.m., an unknown male gained access to a secure building in the 200...
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
Columbus to Pay $440K to Injured Man Cop Slammed to the Ground for Traffic Citation, Reopening His Wounds After Surgery
Columbus, Ohio, has reached a deal to pay a settlement to a Black man violently arrested in 2018 for an unpaid traffic ticket. Attorneys for the city and Cameryn Standifer made the agreement as a jury deliberated the outcome of a federal civil trial in late November. Standifer’s lawyers said that when Columbus Police officer Brandon Harmon slammed him, it exacerbated their client’s injuries from a car accident three months before, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Thieves steal sound equipment, booze, cash from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
Airbnb restricts Ohio bookings to deter New Year’s Eve, Buckeyes parties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Airbnb over 3,500 Ohioans were rejected while trying to book properties over the New Year’s Day holiday, specifically on New Year’s Eve, in 2021. Airbnb, an online home, apartment, and condo rental marketplace website, announced this week it will ramp up its defenses again this holiday to “draw a […]
Police: 2 men dead following shooting in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men died following a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One man, whose name has not been revealed pending next of...
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for August 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditors’ offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. 1. $2,900,000; 6880 Chiswick Ct., New Albany; Michael C. and Tara Ann O’Brien Wu from Katherine A. Mabe, trustee. 2. $2,750,000; 3989 Stannage Pass, New Albany; Jonathan Joel Runion and...
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday. Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m. Hilliard Police Chief Mike...
