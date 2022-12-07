ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

soprissun.com

Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale closes its doors

The historic building at 689 Main Street has seen several businesses come and go over the past decade — from Six89 to The Way Home — and in the coming months it will transition through yet another phase. Craft Coffeehouse will shut its doors in Carbondale on Dec. 22, 2022 to make way for fresh opportunities both at 689 Main, and for Craft’s business elsewhere.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat

When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Maple: The freaks of Aspen

Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

STRs on backside of Aspen Mountain trigger intense county debate

A proposal for short-term rentals in a luxury cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a divisive and occasionally bitter split among the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to allowing use of a cabin in the Rural and Remote zone...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A glimpse at overall crime in the Roaring Fork and Grand valleys

Even with a constant influx of people in the region, a pandemic, inflation and constant scrambles for housing, crime overall does not seem to be on the rise in Garfield County or the Roaring Fork Valley. But there are some alarming trends. Police statistics are recorded quarterly by each police...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital

The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
FRISCO, CO

