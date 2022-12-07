USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially college football’s best player, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. His triumph makes USC the first school to win the player of the year award eight times. He is the first Trojan since 2005’s win by Reggie Bush, whose award was later vacated when an investigation found that he accepted what, at the time, were considered to be improper benefits. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to beat runner-up Max Duggan, the TCU quarterback, who had 1,420 points. The star quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to USC, reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley. ...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO