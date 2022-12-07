ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimac, MA

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is The Heisman Trophy Winner

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially college football’s best player, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. His triumph makes USC the first school to win the player of the year award eight times. He is the first Trojan since 2005’s win by Reggie Bush, whose award was later vacated when an investigation found that he accepted what, at the time, were considered to be improper benefits. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to beat runner-up Max Duggan, the TCU quarterback, who had 1,420 points. The star quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to USC, reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley. ...
DeAndre Hopkins appreciates Bill Belichick, but doesn’t love playing the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick thinks the world of DeAndre Hopkins. The All-Pro receiver has similar feelings about the legendary Patriots coach. That being said, life against Belichick and the Patriots hasn’t always been fun for Hopkins, who’s in his tenth NFL season. Monday marks the eighth time Hopkins will play the Patriots. His teams are just 1-7 against Belichick when you include the playoffs.
