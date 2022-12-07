Read full article on original website
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Gets Into Twitter Beef With Former Player
It seems that Lane Kiffin is never going to give up the Twitter game. This time he was going back and forth with a former player. Keidron Smith originally committed and played college football for Ole Miss. However, he ended up transferring to the University of Kentucky to play as a Wildcat.
therebelwalk.com
Bre Henry Named Ole Miss Volleyball Head Coach
OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) With national championship pedigree and her success at Ole Miss, Bre Henry was the clear choice after a national search to guide the Rebel volleyball team into the future and was named permanent head coach Friday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Henry...
therebelwalk.com
Defense Turns to Offense as Ole Miss routes Valpo, Rebs outscore Beacons 36-0 off turnovers
OXFORD, Miss. — Saturday’s Ole Miss performance was about as good as one could ask for. After losing two straight, the Rebels needed a trip home — and we were treated to one of their best performances of the season. Ole Miss simply dominated every facet of the game en route to the 98-61 win over Valparaiso.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss women’s basketball looks to continue improving before SEC play begins
OXFORD, Miss. – Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Rebel basketball squad has four games left until SEC play opens, beginning with a date with Jacksonville State this Sunday. She says she and her staff are still in the process of figuring out her team. “I am just learning what our...
thelocalvoice.net
Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi
Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
Tennessee Tribune
86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot
The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto COVID risk level increased
The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
hottytoddy.com
Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex
Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford. Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project. The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will...
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
actionnews5.com
2 Memphis business owners charged in pandemic relief fraud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with conspiring to defraud the Federal Paycheck Protection Program of over $786,000. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight Masters, Inc., are charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank.
WLOX
Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police
MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night. James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting. A police officer was reportedly...
Mississippi nursing school ranks in Top 10 programs in nation for male nurses
From the University of Mississippi Medical Center Office of Communications and Marketing. Noah Sasser graduated Friday from the Accelerated BSN program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing, where professors and preceptors have “instilled a confidence in me that has me excited to begin my career.”
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1
SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
wtva.com
DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
