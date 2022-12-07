ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

therebelwalk.com

Bre Henry Named Ole Miss Volleyball Head Coach

OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) With national championship pedigree and her success at Ole Miss, Bre Henry was the clear choice after a national search to guide the Rebel volleyball team into the future and was named permanent head coach Friday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Henry...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi

Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
OXFORD, MS
Tennessee Tribune

86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot

The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto COVID risk level increased

The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex

Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford. Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project. The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis business owners charged in pandemic relief fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with conspiring to defraud the Federal Paycheck Protection Program of over $786,000. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight Masters, Inc., are charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes

20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
SALTILLO, MS
WREG

Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter

Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
wtva.com

DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS

