Omaha, NE

WOWT

Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi-truck driver killed in crash

Semi-truck driver killed in crash
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
truecrimedaily

4 teens, including 2 13-year-olds, arrested for allegedly beating man to death on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Four teenagers were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the assault and beating death of a 62-year-old man on Halloween. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., Omaha Police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who was down and found a victim suffering from a head wound. The victim, Daniel Price, was reportedly unresponsive and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Student crossing concern in west Omaha

Student crossing concern in west Omaha
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street. Police say the beating happened Oct. 31 in midtown Omaha. Police called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Three Hospitalized In North Omaha Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital after a late night car crash in North Omaha. Police say the crash happened near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Three people suffered serious injuries. No other details have been released.
OMAHA, NE

