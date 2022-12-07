Read full article on original website
Undercover police bought psilocybin from Portland Shroom House before arrests, court documents show
Court documents released after the first appearances of two defendants arrested at Portland’s Shroom House say undercover officers purchased mushrooms at the store that tested positive for psilocybin. Psychedelic mushrooms won’t be legal in Oregon until 2023 and then only under licensed therapeutic settings. The alleged owner and...
$1.5 million bail set for men arrested in Shroom House raid
Two men accused of illegally running a psilocybin business, known as Shroom House, in Portland will make their first court appearances Friday afternoon.
Shoplifting arrests nab 6 in Beaverton; 2 from out of state
A targeted shoplifting operation on Friday ended with the arrests of 6 people, two of whom are from out-of-state, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
DEA imposter gets 1 year federal supervision, apologizes for ‘deceiving those who I love’
A 42-year-old man who duped women into believing he was a DEA agent as he rode around Portland in a Dodge Charger equipped with red-and-blue police lights was sentenced in federal court Thursday to time served. Robert Edward Golden was arrested in February and spent less than a month in...
Man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to federal prison, Monday after police stopped him and his accomplice in a car with 12,000 fentanyl pills near Government Camp, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. Jeray Lashawn Jessie, age 32, is a former Portland...
Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
Hillsboro Man Sentenced to Three Years on Assault and Intimidation
A Hillsboro man will spend at least the next three years behind bars. in March of this year, 31-year-old Levi Krebs resisted sheriffs deputies who respsonded to a 9-1-1 call indicating Krebs was threatening two people in a parked car. He was sentenced to a year in prison on a...
Tillamook Male Sentenced to Federal Prison, Dec. 8
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tillamook County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving a stolen vehicle while possessing explosive materials housed in a metal bottle. Robert David Larsen, 36, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on April 27, 2021, officers from the Cornelius Police Department pulled Larsen over while he was driving a stolen vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected explosive materials and several catalytic converters in the trunk. The explosive material was constructed out of an 8-inch metal bottle filled with a smokeless, explosive powder. The bottle had a detonation cord inserted through a drilled hole in the bottle’s cap. On June 1, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a three-count indictment charging Larsen with possessing an unregistered destructive device, unlawfully transporting explosive materials, and possessing explosive materials as a convicted felon. On May 23, 2022, Larsen pleaded guilty to unlawfully transporting explosive materials. Larsen was in state custody from April 2021 until July 2022, when he was transferred to federal custody. His 15-month federal sentence will run consecutive to the time Larsen served in state custody. This case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Cornelius Police Department. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
A Tillamook County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving a stolen vehicle while possessing explosive materials housed in a metal bottle. Robert David Larsen, 36, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on April 27, 2021, officers from the Cornelius Police Department pulled Larsen over while he was driving a stolen vehicle. Officers...
NW Portland home attacked; teen arrested on porch
As a family ate dinner inside their Northwest Portland home, someone used an iron fencepost from their front yard to try and break in.
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
Police ask for help finding vehicle in deadly Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a hit-and-run in Albany early Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle involved. The Albany Police Department said at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a person down in the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. When they arrived, they attempted to save the 30-year-old Albany woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their Portland-area home. KPTV reports the incident happened Thursday night at the family’s home in a northwest Portland neighborhood. The family, who would like to remain anonymous for their...
Suspect arrested in connection to Parkrose Neighborhood murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) – A suspect is facing murder charges in connection to a Parkrose Neighborhood murder in late November. PPB says Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. Moore is a suspect in the death of...
2 charged in 2021 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Portland man
More than a year after 18-year-old Donavinh Saelee was found shot to death in a Southeast Portland elementary-school parking lot, two young men face charges in the case. Zachery Retonong, 21, and Winkel Sienson Walter, 19, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Saelee, who was killed Aug. 7, 2021.
Washington County man dies in custody at Umatilla prison
David Volkman, 93, died while on hospice care, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. A Washington County man is the latest inmate death reported at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say that 93-year-old David Volkman died in the infirmary while in hospice care on Dec. 7. He was serving a sentence of 150 months stemming from a 2013 first-degree rape and sexual abuse case. Volkman entered custody in 2014. Next of kin has been notified, the corrections department said. As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police has been notified and is investigating. {loadposition sub-article-01}
